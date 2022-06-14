Free Agent QB Could Still Have Future With Raiders, per Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the news cycle last month when they brought in Colin Kaepernick for a workout. Since the news first broke, it’s been all radio silence. The team hasn’t revealed much about the workout and the veteran quarterback has remained quiet.

Reports have stated that Kaepernick looked impressive in the workout, showing good arm strength and conditioning. The fact that the Raiders haven’t made a move yet means there isn’t much momentum regarding a possible signing. However, it remains possible that the two sides will agree to a contract, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Also regarding Colin Kaepernick's post workout status in Las Vegas, my understanding is a possible future for Kaep as a #Raider is not necessarily off the table, but at the same time not at the mesh point of definitively happening either. Either way, no timetable on a decision. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 10, 2022

It sounds like the Raiders are keeping an open mind regarding Kaepernick. If the reports are to be believed, the quarterback still looks good enough to be a backup in the NFL. The team currently has an underwhelming trio of backups in Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers. Kaepernick would be an upgrade over those three if he can play close to the same level he did when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Why Haven’t Raiders Signed Kaepernick Yet?

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn’t the type to give a player like Kaepernick a workout just for attention. The team already gets plenty of attention these days. That said, it is odd that Las Vegas gave the quarterback a workout and haven’t signed him. At this point, everybody knows who Kaepernick is. The Raiders had to have some idea of what they were going to see when they worked him out.

They must have thought he could provide an upgrade at backup quarterback. Why else bring in a player for a workout in May that’s going to draw national headlines? Perhaps his workout was solid but not as strong as the team was hoping. The Raiders could also just want to keep their options open. Taking a look at Kaepernick in the offseason isn’t a bad idea. If Derek Carr got hurt during the season, Las Vegas would already have intel on if Kaepernick would be a good fit to replace him. At this point, it’s growing less and less likely that he’ll get signed but it appears that anything is still possible.

Kaepernick Not Getting Workouts From Other Teams

The Raiders were the first team to take a close look at Kaepernick since the Seattle Seahawks did in 2017. That was a big step for the polarizing quarterback. Once Las Vegas broke the barrier of giving him a workout, it could’ve given him some momentum with other teams for a possible signing. There are teams out there that need a quarterback much more than the Raiders do.

So far, it doesn’t appear teams are showing an interest in Kaepernick. He hasn’t received visits or workouts with any other team yet. That’s not a good sign for his chances of playing in 2022. That said, the Raiders did help get his foot back in the door. The chances are much higher that he’ll get on a roster this season.

