Raiders Urged to Trade Key Starter to Packers

One of the biggest disappointments for the Las Vegas Raiders last season was linebacker Cory Littleton. He was the prized signing of free agency and was supposed to change the face of the team’s defense. That didn’t end up being the case as he struggled all season.

Last season wasn’t very promising but the Raiders are stuck with him due to his contract. With Gus Bradley taking over as defensive coordinator, things could be a lot better for Littleton. However, that’s no guarantee and some believe that the team should trade before his value is too low. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes that the Green Bay Packers would be a good trade partner:

The Raiders probably want to see what Littleton can do in his second season with the squad. But the Packers should inquire about the 27-year-old’s availability just in case Las Vegas wants to dump his contract. Littleton played outstanding football during the 2018 and ’19 campaigns before falling off last year. Joe Barry is the connection between then and now. Barry served as the Los Angeles Rams’ linebackers coach at the time. He’s now Green Bay’s defensive coordinator. The Packers would be forced to rework some deals to make this happen, but it’s a natural fit.

What Could Raiders Get for Littleton?

Heading into last season, opinions on Littleton were very high and he was widely considered one of the best linebackers in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams probably could’ve gotten a decent haul for him had they decided to trade him. Unfortunately, his value is likely very low right now.

The Rams have a stacked defense and it’s easy to chalk Littleton’s success to having a ton of talent around him. That may not be fair but he has to prove that he’s still a difference-maker this season. If the Raiders decided to trade him, they’d be lucky to get more than a fourth-round pick for him. That’s why there’s almost no chance they will trade him.

Don’t Count out Littleton Yet

Littleton is likely an afterthought for Raiders fans after his lackluster debut season. However, he didn’t suddenly forget how to play football. It’s no secret that former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther struggled in his role. He wouldn’t have been fired otherwise. Littleton had a hard time learning his defense in a shortened offseason. Plus, it doesn’t help that Guenther would constantly switch things up at the last minute, according to former Raiders linebacker Will Compton.

Bradley has a much simpler defense that relies on players using their instincts to make plays. That could be exactly what Littleton needs to thrive. Also, the Raiders have invested a lot of money and draft capital in their defensive line and secondary. That should only make things easier for the linebackers. Littleton needs to be put in a position to make plays and that’s likely what Bradley is planning to do.

