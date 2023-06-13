Former $63 Million RB Floated as Possible Josh Jacobs Replacement on Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders could be heading toward a battle with running back Josh Jacobs. After leading the NFL in rushing yards last season, the team decided to place the franchise tag on the Pro Bowler. The two sides have not agreed on a long-term deal yet and it appears that Jacobs is ready to hold out.

The running back has not signed his franchise tag tender and is missing organized team activities. He’s not allowed to practice until he signs the tender but it’s looking unlikely he’ll do that. The running game is very important in Josh McDaniels‘ offense so having a good running back goes a long way. If the Raiders don’t want to pay Jacobs, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk pitched a scenario where the team rescinds the franchise tag and decides to go after former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook:

Under the rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Raiders used the franchise tag to keep running back Josh Jacobs in place for at least another season, at $10.1 million. The Raiders also could, under those same rules, rescind the franchise tag. Would they? If Jacobs won’t accept their best offer on a long-term deal (the deadline for finalizing a multi-year contract is July 17), it would make sense to consider their options. And they could, in theory, pursue Dalvin Cook as a potential replacement for Jacobs.

Cook Looking for a Solid Payday

Cook is a very good running back and still has gas left in the tank. The Vikings cut him because they wanted to use their money in other ways after giving him a $63 million contract in 2020. Though he’s now a free agent again, he’s still looking to get paid. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Cook isn’t going to a team on a discount.

“Dalvin Cook is not looking to sign a $4-5 million contract, that is not going to happen,” Pelissero said on the “Rich Eisen Show,” via BroBible. “This is going to be a significant contract.”

Cook is only 27 and has rushed for over 1,100 yards in four straight seasons. Running backs aren’t getting paid a ton right now so he shouldn’t be expecting what he previously got with the Vikings.

Replacing Cook With Jacobs Makes No Sense

Cook is one of the better running backs in the NFL and should have some suitors. The Raiders won’t be one of them. As Pelissero noted, he is looking to get paid. Why would the Raiders pay Cook when they can just pay Jacobs? Jacobs was better than Cook last season and is younger. If the team is going to pay for a running back, it should be the one who is already tied to them.

Now, Jacobs is probably looking for more than what Cook is right now. That shouldn’t matter to the Raiders unless the difference in asking prices is large. The team has Zamir White waiting in the wings to take over for Jacobs if he doesn’t play on the franchise tag and come to a long-term deal. Jacobs is the only running back they should be considering giving big money to.