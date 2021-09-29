Raiders Could Have 2 Former 1st Round Picks on Trade Block, per Analyst

Despite some preseason skepticism, the Las Vegas Raiders are rolling to start the year. They are 3-0 and tied for first place in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos. The Raiders look like a real playoff contender this year as both the offense and defense are playing well.

The team has made a lot of mistakes in the draft over the last few years but that hasn’t held them back too much. This offseason, it was clear that the Raiders didn’t fully trust 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and signed veteran cornerback Casey Hayward. The two-time Pro Bowler has been elite for the Raiders, which has made Arnette’s role shrink. Considering he’s been the team’s third option at cornerback, it could be time to start thinking about a trade. According to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report, Arnette is squarely on the trade block.

“Arnette simply has not lived up to his status as a first-round pick and it would make sense for the Raiders to get something for him on the trade market before his value decreases more,” Tansey wrote.

Keep in mind, Arnette is only in his second season in the NFL and first season under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. He still has time to grow before the Raiders give up on him.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Clelin Ferrell Also on Trade Block?

If Arnette is on the trade block, then Clelin Ferrell almost certainly is. The defensive end was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and hasn’t lived up to that draft status. He has 6.5 sacks in a little more than two seasons and has seen his role decrease significantly this season as he was a healthy scratch in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Tansey believes that Ferrell is on the trade block.

“There is no room for Ferrell to progress up the depth chart, so it might be best for both parties to look into a change of scenery,” Tansey wrote.

“At 24, Ferrell still has plenty of time to prove he can make it in the NFL, but it does not appear that breakthrough will come with the Raiders.”

A big thing working against Ferrell is that the Raiders have two really good defensive ends ahead of him on the depth chart who are young. Maxx Crosby is only 24 and Yannick Ngakoue is only 26. Las Vegas is likely hoping that those two line up on the edges for a long time to come. Ferrell is a solid run defender, which does give him value. However, if a team makes a solid offer for him, it could be time to consider.

Could Raiders Get Any Value for These Two in a Trade?

If Arnette and Ferrell are indeed on the trade block, the problem is that they likely don’t have much value relative to what the Raiders gave up to get them. For Ferrell, the team wouldn’t get anything better than a fifth-round pick at best. He should’ve never been a top-five draft pick and most teams likely didn’t value him that high.

For Arnette, he also wasn’t considered a first-round talent. He was really bad as a rookie and while he does look better this season, he still doesn’t look like a starter. The Raiders probably couldn’t get anything right now unless he starts to show more promise.

READ NEXT: Henry Ruggs Cryptic on Extra ‘Fire’ vs. Dolphins: ‘Some Things Were Said’

