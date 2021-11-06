Damon Arnette in Hot Water for Uttering Threats While Waving Gun in Video

As the Las Vegas Raiders continue to deal with the fallout of Henry Ruggs being charged with a DUI resulting in the death of 23-year-old woman Tina O. Tintor and her dog, the team could have another scandal brewing. TMZ Sports reported on November 5 that cornerback Damon Arnette is getting sued for his involvement in a violent crash with a woman that left her injured. However, that’s not the only drama involving Arnette right now.

A video started circulating online on Friday of the 2020 first-round pick waving a gun while threatening to kill somebody after getting into an argument through his Instagram direct messages. Warning, the video below does contain NSFW language.

Raiders CB Damon Arnette waving a gun around and threatening to kill somebody pic.twitter.com/kK4ZGFN0Oi — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) November 6, 2021

It’s unclear when exactly this exchange took place but Arnette’s hair color in the video is consistent with what it has been recently. This is incredibly bad timing for the cornerback. The Raiders are dealing with a lot of turmoil right now and seeing a former first-round pick act in such a way will only cause more issues.

Fans Call on Raiders to Cut Arnette

Raiders fans haven’t exactly been high on Arnette since he was drafted. He was widely considered a reach when the team made him a first-round pick. His play on the field hasn’t exactly changed opinions. He was responsible for a blown coverage last season against the Miami Dolphins that essentially lost the team the game. This season, he became the subject of many tweets for his disastrous performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Based on this latest video, fans are ready for the team to move on from Arnette.

Raiders need to cut bait on Arnette now. — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) November 6, 2021

Get Damon Arnette off our team dude. — Łunaticø (@LakeShow4Life9) November 6, 2021

Just cut Damon Arnette bruh @Raiders smfh #RaiderNation — Graphk Raider (@GraphkRaider) November 5, 2021

Damon Arnette might as well go get the scissors and ✂️ his damn self 🤦🏾‍♂️…..this sad https://t.co/B8Ivj2uaPt — Free Agent Naron (@theTNShow) November 6, 2021

Please cut Damon Arnette and do us all a favor @Raiders Love,

Raider fans — Behind the Eyepatch Podcast (@BehindEyepatch) November 5, 2021

Arnette was a first-round pick and hasn’t even played in two full seasons yet so the Raiders could be apprehensive to cut him. That said, he’s causing headaches early in his career and the team needs stability right now. They have to consider their options with Arnette considering how poor his performance has been on the field.

Arnette Is Currently on Injured Reserve

It would be difficult for the Raiders to make any move on Arnette right now as he’s on the Injured Reserve with a groin injury. If the team hopes to cut him, they may need to reach an injury settlement. At this point, it’s hard to imagine the team will actually cut him loose.

He hasn’t been producing on the field and is causing headaches off it but he was still a first-round pick. The team already released a fellow 2020 first-round pick in Ruggs. Letting go of Arnette would finalize the fact that it was an all-time bad draft class. It’s been a rocky season for the Raiders and Arnette isn’t making it any easier for the team. The team still has a real shot at the playoffs with a 5-2 record but the turmoil is building up. Time will tell if the weight of this season will start to crack the Raiders.

