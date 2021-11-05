Raiders’ Damon Arnette Sued for Involvement in ‘Violent’ Car Crash: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at the center of more off-the-field issues as 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette has been accused of injuring a woman in a “violent” car crash, according to a lawsuit that’s been reported on by TMZ Sports. The lawsuit states that Arnette slammed into the unnamed woman’s car on October 14, 2020, in Las Vegas around 7:29 a.m. TMZ Sports reports that the lawsuit documents say that the cornerback was headed to the Raiders’ headquarters in Henderson, Nevada when he believed he had missed the turn to enter the facility and swerved at around 65 MPH in an attempt to still make the necessary right turn.

According to the woman, the driver’s sides of both vehicles crashed into each other “violently” and the vehicles sustained “significant” damage. TMZ Sports acquired photos of the wreck which shows damage to the front bumper of Arnette’s car and damage to the driver’s side door on the woman’s car.

The documents also accuse Arnette of “illegally” leaving the scene of the crash and heading to the Raiders headquarters. The woman claims to have suffered multi[ple injuries from the crash that include head trauma, shoulder, neck and back pain. She also claims to be suffering from depression and panic attacks as a result of the crash and accrued damages exceeding $92,000, per the documents.

According to TMZ Sports, police records show that Arnette was cited for the crash and an incident report says that the cornerback admitted that he made the unsafe turn. However, the incident report does say that Arnette stayed to offer support to the woman. The police documents also say that Arnette left “because he was running late to a meeting at work” and had a friend stay back to handle the situation. The cops claim that Arnette’s friend did not provide correct contact information but cops eventually found the cornerback at the Raiders’ facility.

Arnette’s attorney Richard Schonfeld has released a statement regarding the allegations.

“Mr. Arnette denies the allegations in the complaint and looks forward to addressing these claims through the court process,” Schonfeld told TMZ Sports.

Raiders Head Coach Rich Bisaccia Addresses Lawsuit

The Raiders are currently dealing with the fallout from the fatal car crash involving former wide receiver Henry Ruggs. The 2020 first-round pick has been charged with a DUI resulting in the death of 23-year-old woman Tina O. Tintor and her dog. The team has already released Ruggs but the situation is still very fresh for the team.

The crash involving Arnette happened over a year ago and fortunately, there were no deaths as a result of it. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia was asked about the situation and said the team is aware.

“We’re aware of it – certainly we’re aware of it today,” Bisaccia told reporters on November 5. “I think its been pushed toward his lawyers and his attorneys and their team of people to handle that. I don’t think we can comment on it any further.”

Arnette Is Currently on Injured Reserve

Arnette isn’t currently playing for the Raiders right now as he continues to nurse a groin injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was placed on the Injured Reserve and is currently eligible to return but isn’t healthy enough yet. It’ll be tough for him to get on the field when he does return.

Arnette has struggled since entering the NFL. He lost his starting job this offseason to Trayvon Mullen and Casey Hayward. Once he returns, it’s unlikely he’ll be in line for a starting job. In fact, he may lose the third cornerback spot to Brandon Facyson. The lawsuit shouldn’t affect his status with the team going forward but it is something to keep an eye on.

