Fired Raiders President Makes Troubling Accusations Against Mark Davis

The Las Vegas Raiders have put together a mostly quiet offseason under new general manager Dave Ziegler. There were no questionable signings or head-scratching draft picks. So far, it looks like the team finally found a stable head coach-general manager combo after years of Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.

However, the Raiders find themselves in the middle of another possible controversy. Last year, the team made headlines when president Marc Badain abruptly resigned from his position. Owner Mark Davis admitted later that it was a forced resignation due to some “accounting irregularities,” per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Dan Ventrelle eventually replaced Badain as team president on an interim basis after he spent over 15 years. He played a key role in the construction of Allegiant Stadium and was a logical replacement for Badain. His time as team president didn’t last long, though. Davis announced on May 6, 2022, that Ventrelle and the Raiders have parted way

The news seemingly came out of nowhere and the Raiders have yet to offer an explanation. For his part, Ventrelle isn’t going down without a fight.

Ventrelle Makes Accusations Against Davis

Two team presidents getting let go in the span of a year is certainly cause for concern. It appears the Raiders are finally figuring out the football side of things but the business side of things isn’t nearly as cohesive. Not long after the news broke of Ventrelle moving on, the former team president released a statement with troubling accusations against Davis.

“I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President. I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark [Davis] created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern,” Ventrelle said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “When Mark was confronted about these issues he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern.

“Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns. I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect the organization and its female employees.”

Davis & NFL Respond to Statement

Ventrelle didn’t want to elaborate on the accusations but he did make the NFL aware of them. The NFL did respond to allegations made by Ventrelle.

“We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously. We will promptly look into the matter,” an NFL spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

For Davis, this is another controversy that he’ll have to navigate but he’s not going to get in a war of words with Ventrelle. The owner gave a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal regarding the former team president.

“I’ve heard about (Ventrelle’s) statement, but I won’t comment on it. The only thing I want made clear is that Dan Ventrelle was never president of the Raiders. He has always been the interim president. He was never named president.The interim was always a temporary designation to determine whether he would be the (full-time) president or not. I want that clear — he is not the president of the Las Vegas Raiders. Never was. I think there’s a misconception about that.”

For the Raiders team, this drama shouldn’t affect the product on the field much. However, Ventrelle brings up some concerning allegations that the NFL will need to look into further.

