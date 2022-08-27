Trade Proposal Sends Star Raiders Player to NFC Team

Darren Waller’s offseason just took a turn as he decided to part ways with his agent at Klutch Sports. There’s been talk of the star tight end wanting a new contract from the Las Vegas Raiders but there hasn’t been much progress. He’s been missing training camp with a hamstring injury which has led to speculation that he’s playing things more safely than he would if he had a contract.

Waller is a top-three tight end in the NFL but is the 17th highest-paid player at the position, per OverTheCap. He also has no guarantees left on his contract. Star players don’t typically play without any guarantees on their contracts. Between Waller missing practice, firing his agent and the Raiders not giving him a contract, it’s possible that teams might start reaching out for possible trades for the tight end.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes that the Green Bay Packers are the most logical trade destination for Waller:

If the Raiders do not plan to meet Waller’s demands, they could opt to trade him and get a sizable return for his services. The Green Bay Packers, a team that Vegas already swung a major deal with this offseason when they landed Davante Adams, should be interested in taking Waller on. The Packers made it clear they wanted Waller as part of that deal and still have a clear need for his services.

How Much Could Raiders Get in Waller Trade?

Waller is one of the best weapons in the NFL. His combination of size and speed make him a matchup nightmare for defenses. Pairing him with Davante Adams should make for a lethal duo this season. The Packers are a team that really needs a No. 1 passing option after trading Adams this offseason. Kay believes it would only take a second-round pick and change for Waller.

“It would probably cost the Packers a second-rounder and an additional late-mid-round pick to convince the Raiders to part with their star tight end,” Kay wrote. “That would be worth it if the club wishes to contend during the final years of Aaron Rodgers’ career.”

The Raiders should have no interest in giving up Waller for anything less than a first-round pick. He could completely change the Packers’ passing offense and fill the void left by Adams.

Darren Waller since 2019: ☠️ 85.3 PFF Grade (5th among TEs)

☠️ 259 catches (2nd)

☠️ 3,083 yards (2nd) pic.twitter.com/zZG5qfJ7Zx — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 6, 2022

Raiders Shouldn’t Even Consider Trading Waller

Waller is turning 30 soon and is starting to show signs of wear and tear. He missed six games last season and now he’s missing most of training camp. That said, he hasn’t suffered any catastrophic injuries since joining the Raiders.

Trading Waller doesn’t make any sense for the team. He should be an important piece of the puzzle. Draft picks shouldn’t interest the Raiders right now. They are trying to win a Super Bowl fast. Keeping Waller on the team increases their chances of winning. They still have ample cap space so they should be eager to resolve Waller’s contract situation as soon as possible.

