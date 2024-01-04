Davante Adams Drops Hint on Raiders Future With HC Endorsement

With only one game left in the 2023 regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders have a big decision to make. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce has won over the locker room since getting promoted and the team has been playing well.

While there are big names like Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh who have been linked to the head coaching job, the Raiders players are adamant about Pierce returning. That includes star wide receiver Davante Adams, who gave the strongest endorsement of the coach yet.

“It’s obviously who I wanted, and he’s my vote,” Adams told reporters during his January 3 media availability. “I’ve been vocal about that, and that’s basically how the whole locker room feels, and with good reason. He’s come in and done a great job.

“He’s continued to win us over. It’s not just the comfortable thing, I think having AP here would be good for this organization. He embodies what it means to be a Raider. That mentality, that swag, all the things that he endorses are the things that I believe in. … Definitely [I’m] rooting for him.”

Adams is a cerebral football player who wants to win so he wouldn’t endorse Pierce unless he thought he was the right fit for the job. The All-Pro’s comments will only help the coach’s case to be back as head coach next season.

Do These Comments Hint at Davante Adams’ Future?

There’s been trade speculation surrounding Davante Adams for months now and there are some who expect him to be dealt this offseason. However, Adams’ comments on Antonio Pierce are interesting. Why would he give such a strong endorsement for the Raiders’ head coaching job if he didn’t think he was going to be in Las Vegas next season?

Now, the decision isn’t necessarily up to him. Whoever the team’s general manager is next season will be the one to make that call. That said, it doesn’t appear that Adams is disgruntled or planning to request a trade. Anything can happen in the offseason but Adams seems to be planning to stay put next season, especially if Pierce is the Raiders’ head coach next season.

Still Unclear What Mark Davis Will Do

There’s no question Antonio Pierce has done enough to at least be considered for the Raiders head coaching job. He set a franchise record for points scored in a game (63) and then beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs the following week.

Considering he did this without his players or coaching staff makes what he’s done even more impressive. However, owner Mark Davis likes to take big swings at head coach and Pierce would be the safest move he could make. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Davis isn’t telling anybody what’s on his mind yet.

“[Mark Davis] hasn’t tipped his hand yet, but I’m hoping Antonio gets the job,” a source told Anderson in a January 3 X post. “He’s a straight-shooter. He doesn’t mince words when he’s talking to people. He has great football knowledge as a former player. He has great energy everyday. He’s very consistent. He’s a leader. He knows how to relate and that’s what we need.”

#Raiders source on the current vibe in the building surrounding interim head coach Antonio Pierce: “(Mark Davis) hasn’t tipped his hand yet, but I’m hoping Antonio gets the job. He’s a straight-shooter. He doesn’t mince words when he’s talking to people. He has great football… pic.twitter.com/KkRK5EVviH — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 3, 2024

The players have made up their minds but the decision will ultimately come down to Davis.