Raiders Named Fit for Pro Bowl WR Who Would Make Offense ‘Unstoppable’

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver corps is the best it has been in years but that’s not saying much. Though Bryan Edwards, DeSean Jackson and Zay Jones are capable of making big plays, there’s no reason to believe that any of them should be the No. 1 wide receiver of the future. The Raiders could look to the draft to find a No. 1 wide receiver but could also set their sights on a more proven commodity.

Davante Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Last season, he led the league with 18 receiving touchdowns. He’s set to be a free agent this offseason as the Green Bay Packers and he couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension. If Aaron Rodgers ends up leaving the team, it’s hard to imagine Adams wants to stick around. That would make him the most highly sought-after free agent in the offseason.

The Raiders provide an interesting landing spot for Adams due to the fact that he played with quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State. The two formed one of college football’s most prolific duos. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes that adding Adams makes a lot of sense for the Raiders:

Carr and Adams both came into the league as second-round picks in 2014, quickly becoming key pieces for the clubs that drafted them. Back in June, Adams said it “would be a dream” to play with Carr again, and it appears as though the feeling is mutual. Considering that the Raiders are already boast one of the top aerial attacks in the league, getting Adams in the mix with his proven chemistry with Carr could make this offense nearly unstoppable.

Adams Wants to Be NFL’s Highest-Paid WR

No matter where Adams ends up, he’s going to be looking for a massive payday. He turns 29 in December so he probably only has one more massive contract left in his career. He knows his value and expects to be compensated for his talents, which is why he didn’t accept any offers the Packers made to him this offseason.

“It’s not about being a baby, but what other profession do you take less than what you have earned? That’s not how it goes,” Adams said in July, via NFL.com. “I’ve earned the right to be paid the highest in the league.”

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins is currently the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver as he’s making over $27 million a year. That’s an absurd number and is over $5 million more than what the next highest-paid makes.

How Much Would Adams Cost in Free Agency?

As great as Adams is, it’s hard to see a team paying him close to $30 million a season. That’s quarterback money, not wide receiver money. However, he should still be in line for a massive payday. Pro Football Focus recently predicted a contract of four years for $93 million for Adams. That would put him at over $23 million a year, which would make him the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The Raiders are predicted to have about $50 million in cap space this upcoming offseason by Over the Cap, which gives them more than enough to afford Adams. Plus, the fact that he remains close friends with Carr could give the Raiders a unique advantage that another team can’t match. This will certainly be a situation worth watching this offseason.

