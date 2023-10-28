Raiders WR Davante Adams Has Telling Comments About Derek Carr

Davante Adams has only been with the Las Vegas Raiders for less than two years but he’s already had to deal with a lot of drama in that short time. Adams is close friends with quarterback Derek Carr and only got to play with him for 15 games in Las Vegas.

The star wide receiver opened up about how Carr’s benching and eventual releases affected him.

“I mean I came here to play with Derek. I can’t say I would have been here if he wasn’t here,” Adams said during the October 27 episode of the “Rich Eisen Show.” “That kind of put the stamp on everything for me. It was a series of things that led to why I ended up being here and playing with my quarterback who I had a lot of success with in college. That factored in heavily for me so it definitely took a toll on me when he left, but one part about this game that you and I both know is people come in and out every day.”

Though Adams admits that it created a difficult situation for him, he understands how the business works.

“It definitely hurt not having him around, but you also after being in it for so long, you get used toou how it goes and you wish him good luck,” Adams continued. “And also it was good for him because he would have to play basically perfect to win over the fans and keep everybody happy, so it was good for him to get a new start, too.”

Carr is now with the New Orleans Saints where he’s facing some struggles as the team is 3-4 – the same record the Raiders hold right now.

Davante Adams Wants to Stay With Las Vegas Raiders

The October 31 NFL trade deadline is nearing and there’s been talk about a potential Davante Adams trade. However, he has yet to express a desire to leave. In fact, he decided to make it that he has no intention of going to another team.

“I am happy to be a Raider, 100 percent,” Adams said. “This was my choice and this is something that I’m standing by, I want to continue to work at, to make it what it’s supposed to be. I’m not happy at every moment with the way things go, but I’m definitely proud to wear this uniform.”

The Raiders have only won nine games since Adams joined the team but it appears he wants to be part of an eventual turnaround.

Davante Adams Has No Regrets About Trade

Prior to joining the Raiders, Davante Adams spent eight years with the Green Bay Packers. He only had two losing seasons in that time. He decided to request a trade specifically to the Raiders and hasn’t been winning at the same rate. Despite that, he does not regret his decision to change teams.

“No regrets at the end of the day,” Adams said. “If we lost every game I wouldn’t say I regret my decision because in life you drive yourself crazy if you live that way.”

At 3-4, the Raiders’ season is far from over. Adams clearly believes that better days could still be ahead. Time will tell if they actually are.