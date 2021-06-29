Derek Carr Reveals Plans to Recruit ‘Best Receiver in the NFL’ to Raiders

Since Derek Carr was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, they’ve had trouble giving him a consistent star wide receiver. The hope now is that Henry Ruggs will be that guy but his rookie season wasn’t overly impressive. If the former first-round pick is underwhelming in Year 2, the team could start looking to add a proven star wide receiver in free agency.

Luckily, the Raiders may have a shot at the best one in the NFL. In the midst of the drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams has been non-commital to the Green Bay Packers long-term. He’s set to be a free agent after the 2021 season and could look for a fresh start if Rodgers doesn’t return. The Raiders make a ton of sense as a possible landing spot. Adams played with quarterback Carr in college at Fresno State and the two remain close friends.

The Raiders quarterback is well aware that Adams is about to be a free agent and he didn’t hide the fact that he plans to aggressively recruit his former teammate.

“I’ve learned in this business, you never shut the door on anything,” Carr told ABC30’s Bri Mellon. “I know that he’s obviously the best receiver – everyone said one of the best, he’s the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable. He’s been one of my best friends since we were in college together. I love the guy.

“I would always welcome to play with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven’t seen yet. I’m always open to that and I will be recruiting very hard. When that time comes, it will be a full-court press.”

From @FresnoStateFB ➡️@Raiders? @derekcarrqb all in and ready to recruit @tae15adams when the time comes. I think we all want to see Adams, Carr, and @jakehaener10 battle on the course 😂 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BogxTgZKp8 — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) June 28, 2021

Aaron Rodgers Could Complicate Things

Prior to this offseason, there was no reason to believe that Adams would aim to leave Green Bay anytime soon. He’s had a ton of success and won a lot of games with Rodgers. However, if the quarterback refuses to return to the team, then Adams will certainly revaluate his future.

Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and the reigning MVP. If he leaves or retires, the Packers go from being Super Bowl contenders to either a bad or average team at best. Adams shouldn’t want anything to do with that. Obviously, the franchise tag complicates things. It’s hard to imagine that Green Bay doesn’t do whatever it can to retain one of their best players.

Raiders Should Heavily Pursue Adams if Available

Even if Ruggs and Bryan Edwards play at a much higher level in 2021, Las Vegas has to go after Adams. He scored 18 touchdowns last season, which is more than any Raiders wide receiver has scored in a season in franchise history. The team also has a unique advantage in a possible Adams free agency due to his relationship with Carr.

Obviously, he’ll be really expensive and possibly earn the biggest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history. That could scare off the Raiders but he’s a true difference-maker and could help get the team’s offense over the top.

