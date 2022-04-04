Derek Carr & Davante Adams Finally Get Together After Raiders Trade [LOOK]

The Las Vegas Raiders have many exciting, new things going on but the biggest story of this season will be surrounding Davante Adams and Derek Carr. The two friends and former college teammates at Fresno State have wanted to play together in the NFL and it’s finally going to happen. The Raiders traded for the superstar wide receiver recently and it hasn’t taken long for the two to get together.

At his introductory press conference, Adams revealed that Carr was already hounding him to workout. While he couldn’t at the time, the wide receiver finally got around to working out with his new quarterback. Adams didn’t reveal what the two did but he did post a video on Instagram that showed the two together post-workout.

Looks like Derek Carr & Davante Adams finally hit the practice field 👀 pic.twitter.com/ANibFUamRX — Austin Boyd (@austincjboyd) April 4, 2022

As the offseason goes on, there will be many more updates on Adams and Carr. They are both hard workers so they’ll be hitting the field quite a bit to get into the swing of things. The two did play together at Fresno State but they’ll need to spend some time getting a feel for each other again.

Adams & Carr Shouldn’t Have a Steep Learning Curve

It’s been eight years since Carr and Adams were playing at Fresno State together. They had amazing chemistry back then and formed one of college football’s most lethal duos. They connected on 233 passes for 3,031 yards with 38 touchdowns in just two seasons. That was a long time ago, though, so they may need to work out some kinks.

Adams did recently say that he would work out with Carr every offseason before the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. That means they likely missed out on the last two offseasons of working out. Adams and Carr are still the same players so there should be a strong understanding of each other. There could be a little bit of rust to work off but they’re getting an early start. There’s still a lot of time between now and the regular season.

Carr Still Owes Adams a New Car

It’s been no secret that Carr has long wanted to play with Adams again. The recruitment efforts started to heat up last offseason after the wide receiver didn’t sign an extension with the Packers. Carr even went so far as to say he’d buy Adams a car.

“Davante, he’s one of my best friends,” Carr said on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast last year. “I’m gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I’ll buy him a car, whatever I’ve got to do I’ll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I’m allowed to say those things. Our organization isn’t, but I’m going to say it. He’s my best friend, I think he’s one of the best – he’s the best receiver in the NFL.”

Adams is now one of the richest non-quarterbacks in the NFL as the Raiders gave him a $141.25 million contract over five years. However, he didn’t forget that Carr owes him and made sure to remind the quarterback.

“I need everybody to make sure they keep bringing it up. … He said, ‘I will buy him a car if he comes and plays with me. Whatever I gotta do,’ ” Adams said during an Upon Further Review interview. “I’ve been feeling like, really Ferrarish lately.”

