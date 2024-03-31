Comments From Antonio Pierce Could Hint at Davante Adams’ Raiders Future

Since last offseason, wide receiver Davante Adams has been the subject of much trade speculation. However, the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t shown any interest in letting him go.

The team finished the season 8-9 in 2023 and could be a few pieces away from making a playoff push in 2024. According to head coach Antonio Pierce, Adams is an important piece of the Raiders going forward and he hasn’t gotten the feeling that the star wide receiver wants a change.

“Having a guy like Davante – wanted to be a Raider; I don’t think that’s ever changed,” Pierce said during his March 25 media availability. “I think when you saw him shake his dreads after the first game, you knew what time it was; that was going to continue. We plan on that continuing; we’re talking about one of the best receivers in the game.

“To have him in our building for our corners, for a Jack Jones, for a Nate [Hobbs] to go against that every day, [it] makes us a better defense on Sunday versus our opponent. And then, to have the leadership of Davante, his presence – you guys know this – when he talks, there’s substance there. So, keeping Davante at peace makes everybody’s lives a lot easier, especially mine.”

Adams is 31 and only has so many years left as an elite wide receiver. Keeping him likely means the Raiders believe that they can be a playoff team next season.

Davante Adams Will Be Important for Rookie QB

The Raiders are likely in the market to draft a quarterback this offseason. If the team decides to start a rookie quarterback in 2024, having a player like Davante Adams will be key.

He’s a wide receiver who can get open with ease, which makes a rookie quarterback’s life much easier. The Raiders can’t bring in a rookie and not surround him with wide receiver talent. Luckily, Adams hasn’t indicated that he wants to play for another team. At this point, it’s unlikely the team would be able to get close to the value they gave up to get him. He’s more valuable to the Raiders right now than he would be to other teams, especially with the New York Jets signing Mike Williams.

Davante Adams IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/HsAvgBEEzf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 28, 2024

Which QB Would Davante Adams Want to Play With?

Davante Adams came to the Raiders to play with Derek Carr but the quarterback was released after one season together. Adams then wanted the team to draft C.J. Stroud, but that didn’t happen after the Houston Texans selected him with the No. 2 pick.

Now it looks like the quarterback that Adams wants to play with is LSU’s Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has commonly been linked to the Raiders but it’ll prove difficult to get him. He’ll likely be a top-three pick and there’s no obvious way for the team to move up.

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. could be a good quarterback for Adams. He’s got one of the best arms in the draft, especially on deep passes, which is an area where Adams thrives. Plus, the Raiders should be able to get Penix later in the first round. If not a rookie, Adams needs to start getting to work with Gardner Minshew.