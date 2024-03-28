Davante Adams Seemingly Drops QB Endorsement for Raiders

It’s been a quiet offseason for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Despite his lack of involvement in the team’s offseason, he’s likely watching their quarterback situation closer than anybody.

The Raiders still have Aidan O’Connell under contract and signed Gardner Minshew in free agency. While both have proven to be solid quarterbacks, neither of them move the needle for the team. Las Vegas has commonly been linked to 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Recently, Adams took to his Instagram and posted a picture of Daniels holding up his Heisman Trophy on his Instagram story. While Adams didn’t comment anything, the post certainly raised some eyebrows.

Davante Adams’s recent IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/LaiEwwZnPJ — Shane (@ShanyeWest15) March 28, 2024

Adams had his worst statistical season since 2019 due to the Raiders having inconsistent quarterback play. He’s invested in the team finding the right quarterback and it seems like he believes Daniels is the right guy.

The only problem facing Las Vegas is that Daniels will likely be a top-three pick. The Raiders don’t pick until No. 13 so they will have to trade up to land the quarterback. That’s easier said than done.

Davante Adams Has Previously Praised Jayden Daniels

Davante Adams came to the Raiders to play with Derek Carr but the team moved on from the quarterback last offseason. The team’s quarterback situation was rough last season with Jimmy Garoppolo getting benched and Aidan O’Connell taking over.

Adams was pounding the table for the team to draft C.J. Stroud, who ended up winning Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Houston Texans. This year, he seems to have similar feelings about Jayden Daniels.

“I think based off the situation last year,” Adams said during the January 18 episode of “Two G’s in a Pod, “I paid a little bit more attention to where Bryce [Young] and C.J. [Stroud] were playing. It was a little bit easier to pay attention to them. I’m not great with college football but I did pay a little attention to Jayden Daniels.”

“I know he’s good, tough, obviously he won a Heisman so he’s a great player. That’s somebody that I think could come in and be a decent player.”

Adams doesn’t have much of a say regarding who will play quarterback next season but he seems to do a good job of evaluating talent at the position.

Getting Jayden Daniels Won’t Be Easy

If the Raiders really want Jayden Daniels, they have to hope that the Washington Commanders at No. 2 or the New England Patriots at No. 3 get cold feet about drafting a quarterback. Both teams have major needs all over their rosters so it’s possible they might not be ready to start the clock on a rookie quarterback.

If either team is considering trading down, the Raiders have likely already been in contact. The team went 8-9 last season and could be a quarterback away from being in the playoffs. They have a lot more motivation to start their rookie quarterback clock than a team like the Commanders or Patriots.

However, Las Vegas is going to have to be willing to give up a lot in a trade. At a minimum, it’s going to cost two first-round picks to get into the top three.