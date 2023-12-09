Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Sends Strong Message on Davante Adams

Davante Adams will be seeing a team he’s quite familiar with in Week 14 as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Minnesota Vikings. He played against them 15 times during his time with the Green Bay Packers and has scored 13 touchdowns in those games.

Justin Jefferson might be next in line to take over the mantle of best wide receiver in the NFL and he’s gotten to see Adams play up close. Ahead of the matchup between the Vikings and the Raiders, Jefferson had a ton of praise for Adams.

“It’s always fun to see him on and off the field honestly,” Jefferson said ahead of the Raiders matchups, per Raiders.com. “He’s a fantastic player. I always watched him growing up and seeing him in Green Bay. I always watched his releases, his route running. I’ve been a fan of Davante ever since I could run routes. So, it’s been a pleasure really to follow behind him, to really learn from him, to see the good things he does every single week even though he’s getting doubled and tripled just like I am. It’s always cool to talk to him and chop it up with him, but he’s definitely one of the best in the game.”

Jefferson has been out since Week 5 and is ready to make his return against the Raiders. The battle between Jefferson and Adams would be very interesting to watch as they’ve cemented themselves as two of the best pass catchers in the NFL.

Brian Flores Praises Davante Adams

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has helped transform one of the worst defenses in the NFL into a solid group since he joined the Vikings. However, the group is allowing 224.3 yards per game, which is 18th in the NFL.

Davante Adams hasn’t eclipsed 100 receiving yards since Week 3 but that could change against his former rival. Flores certainly isn’t underestimating what Adams is capable of.

“Obviously, he’s one of the best receivers in the league,” Flores said of Adams. “He’s fast, great route runner, great hands, combat catcher, run after – he’s really for the entire package. They get him the ball in a myriad of ways, when he’s doubled or there’s a lot of attention paid to him. … Specific to Davante, one-on-one, it’s a tough matchup for anyone in the league. We’ll have to pay close attention to him.”

The Raiders offense hasn’t done a good enough job of featuring Adams in recent weeks but that could change this week.

Kevin O’Connell Calls Davante Adams ‘Complete Player’

Head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t join the Vikings until after Davante Adams left the NFC North but he’s quite familiar with the wide receiver’s game. The coach knows that his defense is in for a tough task in Week 14.

“He’s a complete player,” O’Connell said of Adams. “He can win every which way you ask a receiver to do it. He’s great with the ball in his hands as far as maximizing some of those yards after catch opportunities, great ball tracking skills when he gets down the field, and he’s got the strength and physicality to really separate versus tighter coverage in those intermediate areas. So we’ve got to have a plan for him, it’s going to be a challenge for our defense.”