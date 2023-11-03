Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Gives Insight on Davante Adams’ Frustrations

Things haven’t always gone according to plan for Davante Adams since he joined the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has gone 9-16 since he was traded last year.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was another former Green Bay Packers wide receiver who decided to head to the AFC West last year but with the Kansas City Chiefs. Valdes Scantling won a Super Bowl in his first season while Adams has constantly voiced frustration with the Raiders.

Valdes-Scantling gave some insight into why Adams has been frustrated.

“Davante is one of my best friends. And it’s not an NFL thing, man, we talk regularly,” Valdes-Scantling told Heavy Sports. “We speak all the time. … I still call him for advice in talking about football, talking about life, so I think he’s one of those guys that no matter what the game shows, he’s going to be OK just because of how he operates and his mindset on life in general, and the things he had to overcome to get to where he is now. And I know he just wants to win. And that’s just what all the frustration is about. It’s just about winning nothing else.”

The Raiders just made a coaching change with the firing of Josh McDaniels so perhaps brighter days could be ahead for Adams.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Talks Biggest Threat in AFC

The Chiefs are coming off a surprising 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos and the offense hasn’t clicked this season. The group is averaging 23.4 points per game, which is 12th in the NFL. Last season, the team averaged 29.2 points per game and was No. 1 in the league.

While it’s been a slow start for the Kansas City offense, Marquez Valdes-Scantling believes the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC.

“The Chiefs,” Valdes-Scantling told Heavy Sports when asked which team is the biggest threat in the AFC. “I think we’re our own biggest threat, we got to get out of our own way. The games that we’ve lost this year have been self-inflicted, and I think once we stop getting in our own way, we’ll be the team to beat. Once we put it all together, we’re a good football team, and it’s shown throughout the year, we just got to be able to consistently put it together.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Partnering with Charmin

The Chiefs have a huge matchup this week against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs and Dolphins are two of the best teams in the NFL right now so they’ll be a lot of people watching.

However, traveling across the world in the middle of the season isn’t always easy on players. Marquez Valdes-Scantling spoke about how his partnership with Charmin is helping him make the trip.

“Charmin is going to be helping us out when we go over to Germany, keeping our routine the same, especially, going the other side of the world,” Valdes-Scantling told Heavy Sports. “You just kind of never know what to expect with toilet paper. And so Charmin is going to be able to help us out with some Ultra Smooth tear toilet paper. And I’m just excited that I’ll be able to have my routine not changed, going all the way to the other side of the world, and they’ll be helping us out.”