Steelers CB Patrick Peterson Sends Strong Message on Raiders’ Davante Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders are going through some big transformations this offseason. Based on the moves the team has made, many believe the team is embracing a rebuild. While there could be some truth to that idea, they have too many good players to fully give up on trying to win.

The best player on the team is wide receiver Davante Adams. He’s arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and a top-10 player overall. The Raiders’ defense is still a major concern but they do have enough players on offense to be competitive. Even at 30 years old, Adams still strikes fear into opposing defenses. Patrick Peterson is one of the best cornerbacks of the last decade. He’s now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and will have to face Adams during the 2023 season. He had a chance to talk about the matchup and revealed what makes the wide receiver so difficult to cover.

“I had an opportunity to go up against Cooper Kupp twice a year when I was with Arizona,” Peterson said on an April 5 episode of “NFL Total Access.” Had an opportunity to go up against Ja’Marr [Chase] one, two years ago. But this guy right here, Davante Adams, he’s different. He presents so much trouble at the line of scrimmage. His wiggle of setting up routes, it makes it difficult for DBs to try to get a good knock on what route he’s trying to run.”

"He presents so much trouble at the line of scrimmage…” Check out which WR @P2 is looking forward to going up against in the 2023 season 👇 (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/vVHg6mRe31 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 6, 2023

Can Adams Keep up His Dominance?

Adams has been named First-Team All-Pro three years in a row. He has cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and is currently on a Hall of Fame trajectory. He has said that he wants to go down as one of the greatest ever and that was a big reason he came to the Raiders. However, that was under the idea that he’d be playing with quarterback Derek Carr for the foreseeable future.

Las Vegas moved on from Carr and replaced him with Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams was one of the best deep ball catchers in the NFL last season but Garoppolo is one of the worst deep ball throwers. Adams will have to adjust his game but he is very good after the catch. Garoppolo isn’t a top-10 quarterback but he’s a serviceable veteran. Adams should still be able to put up big numbers in 2023.

Are Raiders Done Adding WRs?

As of now, the Raiders appear to have one of the top wide receivers corps in the NFL. Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers have all been leading receivers for teams in the past. They should form a strong trio of pass catchers. The team also brought in DeAndre Carter, who could be a good fourth option.

Despite that, the Raiders continue to be linked to wide receivers. There has been some talk that the team is interested in trading for Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. They also recently brought in projected first-round pick Zay Flowers for a visit. Considering the Raiders have a limited quarterback at the helm, they could just want to give him an overabundance of weapons to throw to.