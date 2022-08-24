Raiders ‘Completely’ Dominating Joint Practice With AFC Contender, per Insider

Fans haven’t been able to gauge how good the Las Vegas Raiders are supposed to look as they haven’t played most of their top players in the preseason. There’s a lot of hype surrounding the team with the addition of Davante Adams and the hiring of head coach Josh McDaniels. That hype might just get even higher if recent reports are to be believed.

The Raiders are hosting the New England Patriots for joint practices ahead of their Friday preseason matchup. McDaniels spent most of his career with the team and is now getting to coach against them. He’s off to a good start. Both teams were in the playoffs last year but the Raiders are much further ahead based on the reports from training camp. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reported that the Raiders “completely dominated” New England on offense and defense during the first season. He also noted that Adams has looked unstoppable.

Raiders have completely dominated both sides so far. First 3 Patriots snaps in team: stuff, stuff, sack. Jones 5 of 9 in 7 on 7. Henry reception only one down the field. Offense looks deflated coming off.

Carr sliced up Pats in 7 on 7. Devante Adams is unfair. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 23, 2022

Bedard is a longtime Patriots beat writer so he has no reason to favor the Raiders in this situation. Not only was the duo of Derek Carr and Adams putting on a show, but the defense also played well. Bedard noted that the Raiders got an interception off quarterback Mac Jones.

Bedard did note that the Patriots’ offense did pick things up as practice went on but there’s no doubt the Raiders won the first day.

Great finish for D and O. Defense stopped Raiders thanks to Carr overthrowing wide open Bolden in end zone. Judon sack, held. Offense got Bourne TD from Jones to end drive that featured good completions to Henry, Meyers, Parker and Smith. One sack on drive. Really strong — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 23, 2022

Adams Can’t Be Stopped

Any worries that Adams wouldn’t be as successful without Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball was overblown, to begin with, but any lingering doubts should be purged now. He’s been absolutely crushing the Patriots in joint practice, per multiple reports. His chemistry with Carr is already top-notch.

Out of all the training camp practices I’ve seen since 2018, Davante Adams today was the best for any wide receiver. The things he was doing were downright ridiculous. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 23, 2022

Sexy play alert: Second play in team period is a strike from Derek Carr to Davante Adams to the house.#Raiders — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 23, 2022

Here’s what Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic had to write about the practice:

It wasn’t a fair fight. The Raiders hosted the Patriots for the first of two joint practices on Tuesday and won the offense-defense battles on each field. Raiders receiver Davante Adams made deep catches, sideline catches, high-point catches … he even threw in a one-handed grab while keeping his feet inbounds.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick consistently leads one of the best defenses in the NFL but the Raiders appear to be carving it up. That bodes well for their chances when the season starts.

Dominance Continuing on Day 2

It appears that one day of domination wasn’t enough for Adams. The Raiders and Patriots had a second joint practice and the still latter still couldn’t figure out how to stop the wide receiver. According to multiple reports, Adams continues to tear up the Patriots’ secondary while Carr is also looking good.

Davante Adams again looking like Davante Adams in red-zone 7-on-7s. Beat Jon Jones for two TDs and Marcus Jones and Jalen Mills once apiece. Derek Carr 4-for-5 when targeting Adams with a Terrance Mitchell PBU. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 24, 2022

Adams bullying Patriots CBs. Day 2. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 24, 2022

Back to back deep TD passes from Carr to Adams and Hollins as DMX blares in the background.

Raiders opening up shop on Patriots again. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 24, 2022

Davante Adams starting to put on another show… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 24, 2022

Hunter Renfrow can’t be forgotten as he’s also been playing well. This is all without star tight end Darren Waller, who is sitting out of practice with an injury.

Hunter Renfrow is having a day, too, so far in 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 red zone drills. They're tough to contain even without Waller out there. https://t.co/z2Q2msKWHi — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 24, 2022

While most of the focus has been on the offense, Logan Reever of 8NewsNow noted that the defensive line has been giving Mac Jones fits all day.

#Raiders D-Line continues to cause havoc here on day two. Mac Jones feeling pocket collapse quickly. Has taken off in 11-on-11s multiple times #RaiderNation — Logan Reever (@loganreever) August 24, 2022

