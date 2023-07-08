Proposed Trade Reunites Raiders’ $140 Million Star With Derek Carr on Saints

Feelings are very different about the Las Vegas Raiders heading into this season than they were this time last year. Vic Tafur of The Athletic even went so far as to say the team was a Super Bowl contender in a March 2022 article following the trade for wide receiver Davante Adams. According to BetMGM, there are only seven teams that have worse odds to win the Super Bowl this season.

Adams is a player who wants to win. He’s 30 now and hasn’t had a chance to get to the Super Bowl. With the Raiders seemingly headed in the wrong direction, ESPN’s Dan Graziano questioned in a June 30 column if the star wide receiver will want to stay long-term. If Adams ends up requesting a trade, there will be no shortage of teams interested in him. In a July 7 column, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine pitched a trade that would send Adams to the New Orleans Saints for a 2024 first-round pick and 2025 third-round pick, which give him another chance to play with quarterback Derek Carr.

“The Saints have shown they have no problem pushing cap problems into the future every offseason. They have $14.3 million cap space to fit Adams’ cap number in the budget this year,” Ballentine wrote.

“Creating a wide receiver trio of Adams, Chris Olave and Michael Thomas would immediately make them one of the most intriguing offenses in the league and give Carr more than he has had to work with in his entire career.”

Would This Trade Be Fair Value for Davante Adams?

When the Raiders acquired Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in March of 2o22, they sent their 2022 first and second-round picks and gave the wide receiver a five-year contract worth $140 million. Getting a first and third-round pick a year later isn’t the worst value the team could recoup. Adams is a year older now so it’s logical that he’d be less valuable in a trade.

If the plan is to trade the star wide receiver, this may be the best value the Raiders could get. Adams is still an elite player. He was named First-Team All-Pro last season and led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns. Partnering him with Chris Olave and Michael Thomas could give New Orleans the best wide receiver corps in the NFL. The Raiders could be ready to hit the reset button so there’d be little reason to keep Adams in a rebuild.

Las Vegas Raiders Future in Rough Shape

The Raiders haven’t managed the team well in recent years. Despite having six first-round picks between 2019 and 2021, only running back Josh Jacobs remains on the team. The team has too many good players right now to be fully rebuilding, which makes it difficult for them to commit one way or the other. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus recently went through and ranked every team by their future salary cap situations. He had the Raiders all the way down at 31.

“The Raiders are pulling in two different directions from a roster construction standpoint, recouping a grand total of a compensatory third-round pick after moving on from quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller in the same offseason,” Spielberger wrote. “Las Vegas is also dead last in active draft capital and has the fifth-oldest roster, so an incomplete group doesn’t seem to have a ton of upward mobility in the near future.”