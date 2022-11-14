Davante Adams Calls out Raiders Teammates With Eye-Opening Statement

There’s no more denying it: the Las Vegas Raiders look like the second-worst team in the NFL behind the Houston Texans. Only one other team in the league has fewer than three wins. It’s OK for the Texans to be this bad because everybody expected them to be. The Raiders’ situation is so much worse.

Las Vegas was supposed to be a Super Bowl contender this season. Now it looks like they’ll have a top-five draft pick. This wasn’t supposed to be how the season went and cracks are starting to show. Quarterback Derek Carr shed tears following Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts and suggested that not every player in the locker room is giving a 100% to the Raiders. Wide receiver Davante Adams was less subtle and straight-up called out teammates who aren’t buying in.

“Just don’t have enough guys that are fully bought in,” Adams said following the loss. “I don’t think people are like, you know, ‘F what [Josh McDaniels] is talking about’ or ‘I’m going against the grain.’ It’s just a matter of executing when it’s time. … It means playing a complete game, every minute of the game, giving it everything you’ve got. … It’s doing your job and making the plays when you’re called on and get the opportunities, and we just don’t do that at a high enough level right now.”

Davante Adams: “Sunday is supposed to be fun, and it's the least fun day of the week right now. That's a problem. We've got to fix that."#Raiders pic.twitter.com/ZXhDWKynhA — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) November 14, 2022

Why Aren’t Players Buying In?

Head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear that he wasn’t trying to bring the “Patriot Way” to the Raiders when he got hired. Other coaches have tried to do it but only Bill Belichick has had success with the system. While McDaniels hasn’t gone full “Patriot Way” with the Raiders, there are certain aspects to the system that he’s brought to Las Vegas.

Vic Tafur of The Atheltic shed some light on why players may have started to tune out the coach:

McDaniels is now 7-24 in his past 31 games as a head coach, dating to his stint in Denver. He has addressed his problems with the Broncos many times and has worked hard to be better at dealing with people than he was there. And the Raiders players definitely wanted to buy in, and did for a while, but at some point longer meetings and practices and having team officials scouring your social media accounts daily gets old when you lose every week.

Can Raiders Salvage This Situation?

This is the first time that it’s been reported that Raiders team officials are scouring the social media accounts of players. That’s certainly taking things a bit far. It’s easy to understand why some players wouldn’t want to have that extra pressure put on them for a team that is 2-7.

This report from Tafur could be indicative of a bigger problem. Perhaps these longer meetings and practices don’t work outside of New England. McDaniels hasn’t gone full “Patriot Way” but he has obviously brought over some methods. It’s not working and it’s hard to imagine it will work next season. If McDaniels hopes to salvage his career as a head coach, he’s going to have to make some changes. Rich Bisaccia wasn’t a brilliant offensive or defensive mind but he knew how to get players to work hard for him. That’s the part of McDaniels’ coaching that he’s missing.