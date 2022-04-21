Packers WR Has Strong Words for Davante Adams in First Presser Since Trade

Players like Davante Adams typically don’t get traded unless they force their way out. For a while, it looked like he’d spend the rest of his prime with the Green Bay Packers. However, he decided to push for a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders despite getting a big contract offer from the team.

Adams wanted to be closer to family and play with his friend Derek Carr after spending close to a decade in Green Bay. Due to such a big name getting traded, many Packers players have had to address it. Wide receiver Randall Cobb spent many years playing with Adams and was there when he was a rookie. He understands why the five-time Pro Bowler wanted to get traded.

“He’s still alive, you know that, right? This is a business man,” Cobbs said of Adams, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.” If we haven’t realized that yet, then what are we doing? Thankful I got to play with him for as long as I did. He gave us eight amazing years.”

Cobb also added some wisdom regarding the trade.

“Everything good comes to an end whether you’re ready. Things happen in life. Life is bigger than football. We have lives outside of this game and sometimes life brings us in different directions. We’re human. We make decisions.” Cobb added.

Aaron Rodgers Has yet to Discuss the Adams Trade

Perhaps the second biggest storyline to come from the Adams trade was regarding Aaron Rodgers. Many took the decision for the wide receiver to request a trade as a referendum on Rodgers. The two were close while they were teammates but they weren’t exactly best friends.

In fact, Rodgers has yet to say anything regarding the trade in the media or on social media. He’s usually been outspoken when it comes to big news so it’s odd he hasn’t said anything. He was made aware that Adams wanted a trade before he signed his new contract so it shouldn’t affect his future in Green Bay. Rodgers will eventually address the trade but it remains to be seen when that will happen.





Will Adams Regret Forcing Trade?

The Raiders are thrilled to finally have a true No. 1 wide receiver and Adams is excited right now. However, could he live to regret the decision? Carr is a very good quarterback but Rodgers might be the most talented in NFL history. NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin seems to believe that Adams could end up regretting the trade.

“You can still go live there in your house in the offseason, but I’m not leaving those quarterbacks,” Irvin said, via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. “Let’s see how this plays out. You’re making $30 million and you can have houses in two places. I think the most important thing is taking care of what’s on the football field. …

“They had some great quarterbacks. I’m interested in seeing how it works out with Tua [Tagovailoa] and [Derek] Carr, but it’s surely not Mahomes and Rodgers. If you make that move, do you shorten the time you’re making $30 million a year because all of a sudden, you’re not making the same impact? This is a meritocracy. If you’re not putting up the numbers to support that $30 million, they’ll come for you, just like Dallas did with Amari Cooper and his $20 million. It would’ve been hard for me to make a business decision on leaving those quarterbacks.”

