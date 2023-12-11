Davante Adams Makes Uncharacteristic Move Following Raiders’ Historic Loss

In the entire history of the Raiders franchise, they had never gone into the third quarter of a game where the score was 0-0. That is no longer the case following Week 14.

The Raiders and Minnesota Vikings were tied 0-0 heading into the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game until the latter kicked a field goal with less than three minutes left, which ended up winning the game.

Wide receiver Davante Adams was the victim of a lifeless offense as he only had seven catches for 53 yards. It was the sixth time this season he was held under 60 receiving yards and he clearly wasn’t thrilled after the game.

According to a December 10 X post from The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Adams had the locker room before it was open to the media.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams left the locker room before it opened to media after the game — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 11, 2023

As a team captain, Adams almost always fulfills his responsibility to speak to the media after games even if it’s a win or a loss. The fact that he left isn’t a good sign of how he feels about the current state of the team. This will be a situation to watch as he’s already expressed frustration in the past.

Will Davante Adams Want to Change Teams?

Despite having plenty of talent, the Raiders have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Davante Adams has been on a Hall of Fame trajectory and has had more than 1,300 receiving yards in three straight seasons.

He won’t reach those same heights this year as he’s only notched 814 yards with four games left. Unless the Raiders make some major changes, it’s difficult to see his numbers getting much better.

This won’t quiet the rumors about Adams getting traded this offseason. The New York Jets have been linked quite a bit to the wide receiver and the Raiders’ struggles will only help their chances of adding him. It’s been a frustrating season for Adams and games like the Week 14 loss to the Vikings will only make it worse. This is a team headed in the wrong direction and considering he’ll be 31 next season, Adams may want to go somewhere less dysfunctional.

What’s Next for Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders aren’t a playoff team. Even if they win their last four games, go 9-8 and sneak into the playoffs, it’s difficult to see them doing much. The biggest issue is that they don’t have a starting quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo was bad when he played and led the NFL in interceptions before getting benched. Rookie Aidan O’Connell hasn’t been any better and clearly isn’t the quarterback for the future.

The good news is that the Raiders finally have a good defense that they can build around. However, they aren’t going to do much of anything until they get the quarterback right. Las Vegas will be a team to watch during the 2024 NFL Draft as they should be in the market for a quarterback.

The Raiders do have talent and could be a competitive team if they draft the right quarterback. Whoever the next head coach is could decide it’s better to reboot the roster and start a rebuild. This will be a pivotal offseason for the Raiders if they hope to be contenders anytime soon.