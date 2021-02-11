David Carr Has Revealing Insight on Raiders Trade Rumors

Whether or not the Las Vegas Raiders have any interest in trading Derek Carr remains to be seen. That said, teams are going to reach out to general manager Mike Mayock to see either way. Carr is coming off a strong season and his value is the highest it has been since 2016.

If the Raiders feel like they can upgrade, this might be the best time for them to sell off their longtime starter. However, as more reports emerge, it sounds like the plan is to stick with Carr for another season. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that the Raiders aren’t making their starting quarterback available. Carr’s brother David, who works for the NFL Network, revealed that Las Vegas has been getting calls but the answer has been no.

“Teams have called and have offered and have all been told no.” – David Carr on @nflnetwork on his brother Derek Carr — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 10, 2021

Obviously, take anything David Carr says with a grain of salt when talking about his brother but he should have inside information on the organization. The fact that the information has been backed up by a neutral party like Breer likely means that it’s true.

Raiders Could Change Tune if Superstar QB Is Available

Despite what some might think, the Raiders aren’t trading Carr unless they get a superstar quarterback to replace him. Deshaun Watson and/or Russell Wilson might be available. As good as Carr is, he’s not on the same level as those two.

There are probably three teams in the NFL that wouldn’t rather have Wilson or Watson over their current quarterback. That said, it doesn’t appear that the Houston Texans are interested in trading Watson and there’s no way the Seattle Seahawks want to trade Wilson. While both men might have to stay put, for now, either one could force their way out. If either becomes available, there’s a good shot the Raiders at least make a call. Carr is the likely starter for the team in 2021, but you can’t blame them if they show interest in Wilson or Watson.

Carr on an Upward Trajectory

Regardless of how anybody feels about Carr, there’s no denying he’s a talented quarterback. He’s very accurate and has an underrated arm. What has to be exciting for the Raiders is the fact that he’s gotten better each year he’s played under Jon Gruden.

Year one was kind of shaky as he only threw for 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He played at a much higher level in 2020 as he threw for 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. There’s no reason to believe he can’t jump to over 30 touchdown passes in 2021. The Raiders have done a much better job of surrounding him with talent on offense over the years. The talent around him could be even better this upcoming season.

The fact that other teams are trying to trade for Carr just proves that he’s a respected player around the league. The Raiders likely feel validated based on the interest in their quarterback. That makes it less probable they trade him.

