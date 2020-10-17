Raiders Working out Recently Suspended Ex-Cowboys DL

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line just recently showed some signs of life in Week 5 but the team should still look to improve. The Raiders have had one of the weakest pass rushes in the NFL this season and it remains to be seen how consistent the group can be. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team is bringing former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving in for a workout.

That didn’t take long: the Raiders will be hosting former Cowboys DL David Irving on a tryout. If signed, he’d reunite with Rod Marinelli. A talented player when on the field. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020

Irving was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for repeated violations of the league’s policy on substances of abuse. He was just recently reinstated and the Raiders make a lot of sense for him. He’s accumulated seven sacks in the last eight games he’s played. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Kansas City Chiefs. If Irving can regain form, he’d be a solid pickup for the Raiders.

Irving Has Strong Relationship With Rod Marinelli

If the Raiders like Irving, they’re perfect for him. He’s said in the past that former Cowboys defensive coordinator and current Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli is who he wants to play for.

Cowboys DE David Irving also a strong advocate for DC Rod Marinelli. Told me Marinelli is a coach who cares about players and their families. He says he's part coach, comedian and history teacher. Marinelli is the guy he wants to play for and says he wants him to stay in Dallas. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 1, 2018

As luck would have it, the Raiders need some help on the defensive line. Carl Nassib reportedly broke his toe and Maliek Collins is banged up. Irving can play on the inside and the outside and he’s obviously familiar with Marinelli. He’s also already been living in Las Vegas, according to Aaron Wilson.

Raiders are meeting with ex-Cowboys pass rusher David Irving to gauge his readiness on and off the field to return to NFL after being reinstated. All signs positive so far. Irving has been living and training in Las Vegas since the summer — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 17, 2020

A move to sign with the Raiders would be very convenient for him. Now, Irving hasn’t played a game since October of 2018. It’ll probably take some time for him to get back into the swing of things. A stint on the practice squad could be the best option for the veteran pass rusher. He was just starting to hit his stride before injuries and suspensions caught up to him. Perhaps a couple of years off have given his mind and body time to heal.

Irving Get NFL After Suspension

Interestingly enough, Irving didn’t take his suspension from the NFL lightly. In fact, he quit the NFL back in 2019 because he wanted marijuana use to be allowed in the league. He revealed that former Cowboys coach Jason Garret was the one who told him to quit because he was becoming a distraction.

“He told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn’t need me,” Irving said in 2019, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I’m a distraction to the team. He views marijuana as a drug, whereas I view it as a medicine. It’s not a good situation.”

Heading into this season, the NFL announced that they will no longer suspend players for positive marijuana tests. That likely played a role in Irving’s decision to come back. Now that Irving won’t have to fear suspension for marijuana, he can focus on football. He could end up being a sneaky good pickup for the Raiders if they decide to sign him.

