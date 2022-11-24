Raiders Could Swap Derek Carr for 4-Time MVP in Blockbuster Trade, per Insider

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have arguably been the two most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. The former is 4-7 while the latter is 3-7. Both teams were in the playoffs last year so their declines are notable. They are also connected.

The Packers traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. It’s not a move that Green Bay wanted to make but Adams wanted to be closer to his family on the West Coast. It’s clear that he was a vital part of their offense as the team has already lost as many regular season games this season as they have the past two years combined. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers could possibly be on his way out once the season ends, whether it be due to retirement or trade.

Peter King of NBC Sports believes that a Rodgers and Adams reunion in Las Vegas could be an option this offseason.

“I think it might not be altogether nonsensical to consider trading Rodgers to Las Vegas for Derek Carr and a third-round pick. Might being the most important word there. Miles to go before you reach a decision like that, but it has crossed my mind,” King wrote.

Would Packers & Rodgers Want to Make This Trade?

The Packers might be kicking themselves for not trading Rodgers last year when he was originally unhappy. He was still playing like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. This season, the four-time MVP is finally starting to show his age. He’s still posting solid numbers with a lackluster wide receiver corps but he’s not affecting winning as he has in the past. The fact that he’s talked a lot about retirement in recent years has to be making the Packers feel nervous.

If Rodgers doesn’t retire after the season, a trade could certainly be possible for the right team. He’s going to dictate which team he wants to play for. The Raiders could be appealing due to the fact that he’d be able to reunite with Adams. He’d also get to throw to Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, which would easily give him the best group of receivers he’s ever had. Carr could be appealing to Green Bay because he doesn’t cause any drama or make a ton of headlines. He’s also good enough for the team to have on the field while they try to find an eventual long-term replacement.

#Packers Aaron Rodgers loves Davante Adams like a brother and wishes him well with the #Raiders: "Absolutely zero animosity, nothing but love for him." pic.twitter.com/UDl0lk7Xph — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) June 7, 2022

Raiders Might Not Be Interested

Rodgers will be in the Hall of Fame one day and is one of the most talented passers to ever throw a football. However, the Raiders trading for him doesn’t make a ton of sense. First of all, there will be another future Hall of Fame quarterback available this offseason. Tom Brady is seven years older than Rodgers but is aging more gracefully. He also has a deep understanding of Josh McDaniels‘ offense. Plus, he’d be a lot cheaper to sign than taking on Rodgers’ $50 million annual salary.

There’s also the fact that the Raiders like Carr. This season hasn’t gone according to plan but they signed him to a long-term deal in the offseason. They wouldn’t have done that if they didn’t have some confidence that he’d be the starter for more than one season. Considering Rodgers is non-committal about his future, the Raiders might be better off not making a deal to acquire him.