Derek Carr Breaks Down in Tears After Colts Loss: ‘I’m Just Pissed Off’

Week 10 was supposed to be the week the Las Vegas Raiders got things right. The Indianapolis Colts are a mess and just fired their head coach. They then replaced him with former center Jeff Saturday, who had never coached in the NFL before. It was the ultimate get-right game for the silver and black.

Indianapolis had other plans as they came to Allegiant Stadium and beat the Raiders 25-20. It was an absolutely gut-wrenching loss for a team that’s in free fall. This was supposed to be the year the team finally got over the hump and competed in the playoffs. There’s perhaps nobody who wanted that more than quarterback Derek Carr, who is easily the longest-tenured player on the team.

He’s consistently taken the blame when the team losses and has had to stick through a lot of bad seasons. Following the Colts loss, he gave perhaps his most emotional press conference yet.

“I can’t speak for everyone. I know where I stand and I love the silver and black. I’m gonna give it everything I can every time I go out there,” Carr said before holding back tears.

“Sorry for being emotional,” Carr said later in the press conference. “I’m just pissed off about some of the things that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night. … And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off.”

Carr Has Every Right to Be Frustrated

Carr deserves a large chunk of the blame for the Raiders loss to the Colts. He had the ball with less than a minute left and a chance to win but couldn’t get the team to score. However, it’s not his fault that the defense has allowed at least 20 points in every single game this season. It’s not his fault that the Raiders are last in the NFL in takeaways and sacks.

He could certainly do more to help the team win but he’s not getting a lot of help from anybody. It has been nine rough years for the quarterback since he was drafted by the team and he’s finally starting to show signs of real frustration. This could finally be the season that breaks Carr’s love for the Raiders.

Maxx Crosby Apologizes to Fans

Raiders fans have had to deal with a lot of disastrous teams over the past two decades. There’s a real argument to be made that they have been one of the worst franchises in all of sports for 20 years. They finally showed signs of progress last season only to put together one of their worst seasons ever. There have been worse Raiders teams from a talent perspective but there’s no doubt this is the most disappointing.

Maxx Crosby is one of the few players who consistently shows up to play every week. He sent an apology to the Raiders fan base following the Colts loss.

Crosby’s apology will ring hollow until the Raiders actually start winning games. The playoffs are out of the question this year but the team can still salvage the season by getting to six or seven wins.