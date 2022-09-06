Derek Carr Has Revealing Comments on Davante Adams: ‘I Was Egregious’

One of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason was Davante Adams getting traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only was it a big story due to the fact that Adams is one of the best players in the league, but it was also notable that he reunited with college teammate Derek Carr. Prior to the trade happening, the Raiders quarterback talked openly about wanting the five-time Pro Bowler to come to Las Vegas.

While Carr wasn’t shy about wanting Adams in silver and black, he’s opened up further about his recruitment efforts. He gave all the details to Tim Keown in a profile of the wide receiver for an ESPN Cover Story:

Team executives and coaches are not allowed to contact opposing players, but there’s no such thing as player-to-player tampering. “Oh, man,” Carr says, “I was egregious.” After the Raiders lost in the playoffs, Carr called his friend. “As soon as I saw his name pop up, I knew what it was about,” Adams says, laughing. On the phone, Carr told him, “Hey, whenever you’re ready, I’m ready. Let’s figure this thing out.” The Packers were preparing to play the 49ers in an NFC divisional-round game, and Carr wished him luck, doing his best — but probably failing — to give his friend the space he needed to focus on the moment. But that Sunday, after the Packers unexpectedly lost at home, Carr asked himself the existential question: How many days of mourning should a friend give another friend before hitting him with the full-court press? “I’m not going to lie,” Carr says. “I texted him the next day. I couldn’t help myself.”

Carr continued to recruit Adams all offseason until he got his wish. And now he gets to play with his close friend who happens to be the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Adams Opens up About Decision to Leave Green Bay

Adams cemented himself as one of the great players in Packers history. throughout his entire time in Green Bay, he was able to play with Aaron Rodgers, who is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Not many players would be so quick to give that up. However, Adams is from Northern California, and being closer to home was very important for him before he retires.

“The time came where I had to think about my overall life and happiness,” Adams told Keown. “Where do I want my kids to grow up? I love Green Bay but I’m a West Coast dude and a lot of family — especially my grandparents — haven’t been able to see me play in close to a decade of playing pro ball. It’s all the same people that’s coming — and it’s not a whole lot. It’s hard to get into Green Bay, and it’s expensive, too — I’m like, why the hell is it expensive to get into Green Bay?

“I had to leave every single weekend of OTAs to come back to California. Literally every single weekend I was flying back and forth, two flights each way on commercial flights. Four flights each week just to see my family. I wanted to be able to do OTAs and be with my team but not have to leave my wife and kids. That’s huge for me. I’m a family man, and that was hella unnecessary travel.”

ESPN Cover Story on @tae15adams now available across ESPN platforms@TimKeownESPN on Adams' path to the @Raiders Video debuts this weekend on Sunday NFL Countdown (10a ET, ESPN) Details: https://t.co/IOWa5UDOMg Read: https://t.co/6ug1eLgmD5 | Trailer: https://t.co/CVBUlPb82m pic.twitter.com/fnbExJyL42 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 6, 2022

Wait Is Almost Over

Carr and Adams have been the talk of the NFL. Their pairing at Fresno State was legendary and they’re hoping to recapture that success. The two have looked completely in sync during training camp but it’s impossible to know how they’ll play together until they suit up against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

How Adams and Carr play will be one of the biggest storylines as the NFL season starts. If the pairing gets off to a slow start, there will be many questioning Adams’ decision to leave Green Bay and Rodgers. Luckily, it appears the two are poised for a massive year.

