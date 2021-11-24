Raiders QB Derek Carr Delivers Has Strong Words for Davante Adams

Over his NFL career, Derek Carr hasn’t been able to play with the best wide receivers. Outside of a couple of great years from Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, he hasn’t had the highest quality wide receivers to throw to. However, that wasn’t always the case for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

In college, Carr had the privilege to throw to one of the best receivers in the country in Davante Adams. In just two seasons together at Fresno State, Carr and Adams connected on 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns. The two formed one of the most prolific quarterback-wide receiver duos in college football history.

It’s been almost a decade since the two played together and both have had success away from each other. Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL while Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler. Though it’s been a long time since the two played together, Carr is still acutely aware of just how good the Green Bay Packers wide receiver is. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic recently did a profile on Adams and Carr had some strong comments about the four-time Pro Bowler.

“When he gets out wide or he lines up in the slot, the defender needs to know (he’s) guarding a true savage,” Carr said.

Carr Didn’t Want Adams to Redshirt His Freshman Year

Carr has known for a while that Adams is a “true savage.” During his time at Fresno State, Adams actually had to redshirt his freshman year. Carr was not a fan of that decision.

“I was like, ‘Why are we redshirting him? He’s not gonna be here all four years,’” Carr said. “I remember saying that, like, to the head coach. And I’ll never forget it. They were just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, you know what? You’re right.’”

That was obviously a bad call in hindsight as Adams almost immediately became one of the best wide receivers in the country.

Carr-Adams Reunion Possible Next Season

Adams and Carr have yet to get the chance to play with each other in the NFL as they still play for the teams that drafted them. However, the door could be open for a reunion soon. Carr and Adams have recently expressed the desire to eventually play together again.

Adams will be a free agent in the offseason as he couldn’t agree on a contract extension with the Packers. If quarterback Aaron Rodgers does indeed leave this offseason, it’s hard to imagine Adams would want to stay. The Packers could use the franchise tag on the wide receiver but that’s not really their style. That said, Adams is good enough to ensure that he doesn’t leave for anything.

If he’s tagged, that doesn’t mean he’ll play for the Packers. It just means that a team will have to trade for him. It’s highly possible the Raiders use a first-round pick on a wide receiver in the draft. It would be much wiser to use that pick to acquire a superstar player like Adams. He would give the Raiders the No. 1 wide receiver they’ve been longing for. The team should be ready to do whatever it takes to reunite Carr with Adams this offseason.

