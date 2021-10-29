Derek Carr Sounds off on Raiders Future: ‘Maybe I’m Just Built Different’

For a while, it looked like Derek Carr’s future with the Las Vegas Raiders was murky. He quieted a lot of doubters last season with some strong play and has hit another level this year. He’s currently third in the NFL in pass yards with 2,269 and has led the team to a 5-2 record.

Carr’s contract is set to expire after next season. He’s due for an extension soon but he doesn’t want to worry about it until after the season ends. If the Raiders hope to keep him for a long time, they don’t have to worry about rushing a deal. Carr made it clear that he has no intention of playing for another team. He’d rather play golf than have a fresh start.

“I’ve been on record saying I’m not playing for anybody else,” Carr told Harvester Sports. “I’m a Raider and one day if by my choice or theirs I’m not, then I’m not. I’ll play golf and get really good at that. I want to win a championship here. It would mean so much more. Could I leave and pick my team … sure, you see a lot of guys try to do that. Maybe I’m just built different.”

Carr Will Likely Get Extension This Offseason

In the past, opinions of Carr have been mixed. Even some Raiders fans have wanted to see him leave. However, nobody could argue that he hasn’t been excellent this season. Just last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Carr became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete over 90% of his passes in a game with over 30 pass attempts twice.

Not many would’ve ranked Carr as a top-five quarterback heading into this season but he’s making a case that he belongs in the conversation. Those types of quarterbacks typically get contract extensions. Getting the Raiders to the playoffs would almost guarantee that he’ll get an extension in the offseason.

Carr Is Loving Playing With Fans Again

This has been the first year that the Raiders have been able to play in front of fans in Las Vegas. Last season, the stands were empty due to the pandemic. Now the Raiders have one of the hottest tickets in the NFL and home games have been electric. Carr is much happier playing in front of fans.

“It’s awesome,” Carr told Harvester Sports. “Last year we would score and you would literally just hear your sideline roar. … With fans, it just makes the game more exciting. And when you’re winning, too, that makes it better. … That first game [this season], when they introduced me, the roar… like, ‘Oh, yeah. Hopefully, I can calm down and not throw this first ball in the stands.'”

The Raiders went 2-6 at home last season and the fact they didn’t have fans to play in front likely played a role in their struggles. This season, the team is already 3-1 at home and has played really well outside of a Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears.

