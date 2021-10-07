Raiders’ Derek Carr Claps Back at Joey Bosa Criticism

With both teams playing at a high level this season, the rivalry between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders has been rejuvenated. Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa decided to add more fuel to the fire after his team’s Monday night win. He said that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr “shuts down” when he’s under pressure.

Many didn’t take a liking to those comments as they simply weren’t true. Carr was under pressure all game and his team got down 21-0. Instead of shutting down, the quarterback led his team to score 14 unanswered points and almost completed the comeback. Carr was confused by Bosa’s comments and had a chance to respond.

“He’s probably mad because I was talking a lot of crap to him during the game. It was an emotional day for them. Saw a lot of things about their whole team. Good thing it’s a new week,” Carr said Wednesday. “He’s entitled to that opinion saying those things. It’s almost like he watched the game in reverse.

“The game that I watched, we came out and fought a little bit after they got after us a little bit up front. Fine. The opinions I care about are what [Jon Gruden] and [Greg Olsen] told me when I came in the building yesterday and today, and it will always be that way. Especially with my teammates. But we’ll see them again. He’s entitled to say that. Great player, great dude. I just don’t think he watched the game in the same order I did.”

Carr was clearly irked by Bosa’s comments.

“I just thought it was unfortunate that he’d even think to say it,” Carr said. “Maybe he was just trying to get under my skin. Which, he did p*** me off. So, good job for that. But that’s not a bad thing, either.”

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Maxx Crosby Addresses Situation

Carr did admit that his teammates weren’t very happy with what Bosa had to say. They should be upset as that’s their leader that he was taking a shot at. However, defensive end Maxx Crosby wasn’t ready to get into it with Bosa through the media.

“We don’t really pay much attention to it,” Crosby said. “It is what it is. They got their own feelings. They got the win and were feeling the way they were feeling. We really could care less. We’re worried about Chicago. They can think whatever they want. It’s not our issue.”

The Raiders don’t play the Chargers again until the last game of the season. There’s little doubt that Bosa will be public enemy No. 1 for that game. The team will just have to hope that the offensive line improves by then.

Gruden Considering ‘All Options’ on the OL

This offseason, the Raiders took it upon themselves to revamp the offensive line with younger pieces. Four games into the season and that looks like it was a mistake. Carr has been pressured 47 times, which is the third-most in the NFL. Head coach Jon Gruden says that the team is looking into ways to fix the issue.

“We’re considering all options, but we like our linemen, we really do,” Gruden said Tuesday. “We did have some pretty good outings.”

There were expected to be growing pains heading into the season but the Raiders arguably have the worst offensive line in the NFL. The team expected to have Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito in the guard spots this season. Good is out for the season with a torn ACL and Incognito is on the injured reserve with a calf issue. Those two injuries have certainly played a big role on why the offensive line has struggled.

READ NEXT: Raiders Sign Veteran Chargers CB Amid Injury Issues

