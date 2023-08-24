‘A Lot of People’ Were Frustrated With Derek Carr on Raiders: Insider

The divorce between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders was messy as it often is when a franchise quarterback leaves the team that drafted him. Carr is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217), but that wasn’t enough to keep him from getting benched in Week 17 of the 2022 season and eventually released.

Head coach Josh McDaniels has been credited as the main reason things didn’t work out with Carr. The quarterback wasn’t a good fit in his system and he wanted to move on. However, there could be more to the story. According to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, McDaniels was not the only one on the Raiders that was ready to see Carr go.

“[McDaniels] got frustrated with Derek Carr, but I was told two weeks ago by somebody in that organization that a lot of people were getting frustrated with Derek Carr,” Cowherd said on the August 21 episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” “He wasn’t for everybody. ”

Carr was statistically proficient but he didn’t win a lot of games for the Raiders. He led the team to two winning seasons and no playoff wins in nine years. Now, that’s not all his fault as the team didn’t win any playoff games the decade before he was drafted but based on what Cowherd is reporting, it sounds like many on the team didn’t think Carr was doing enough to get them over the hump.

Derek Carr Feeling Rejuvenated

Regardless of how the Raiders as a whole felt about Derek Carr, he is with the New Orleans Saints now and has moved on. Considering the Saints had a defense last season that was top-10 in points and yards allowed, he can finally see what it’s like to play with a competent defense.

Carr acknowledged that he’s not fully used to playing for a new team quite yet but is feeling excited to get another chance.

“I’m still adjusting and doing my best at it,” Carr said in his August 17 media availability. “We still have our house in Vegas and have a home base there.

“Whenever you get released somewhere, there’s that fire. You get rejuvenated and you feel refreshed. It’s been great inside our building.”

Dennis Allen Praises Derek Carr

The last two years have been rough for the Saints following the retirement of legendary quarterback Drew Brees. They’ve missed the playoffs in back-to-back years following four straight years of making it with Brees.

Now that the Saints have Carr, they have a proven quarterback who is the unquestioned starter. Head coach Dennis Allen was the Raiders’ head coach when they drafted Carr in 2014. They are now reunited in New Orleans and Allen is impressed with what he’s seen from the quarterback all these years later.

“He’s been great,” Allen said during his August 23 media availability. “Derek has taken command of the huddle and locker room, is working hard with the receivers and the linemen, and the arm talent still pops out. We really wanted him and are thrilled to have him.

“Having that kind of quarterback gives the players and coaches confidence that we’re going to win.”