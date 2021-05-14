Raiders Send Clear Message Regarding QB Derek Carr

Despite recent rumors linking the Las Vegas Raiders to Aaron Rodgers, the team will more than likely stick with Derek Carr for the upcoming season. He’s coming off a strong year and the team has given no indication they want to move on. With training camp closing in, there’s no doubt Carr is the team’s starting quarterback.

General manager Mike Mayock has been a consistent supporter of the quarterback but he’s always left the door for a potential change at the position. However, he recently came out and made his thoughts on Carr very clear.

“I think Jon [Gruden] and I are both excited and energized by Derek Carr, and what he’s done the last couple of years with Jon,” Mayock said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I think he’s made a step forward each year. I thought he was one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL last year. If he takes another step forward, he’ll be a very very special quarterback.”

“Derek can play,” Mayock continued. “Last year, Derek was not one of our problems.”

Those certainly don’t sound like the comments of a general manager who is souring on his quarterback.

Raiders Have Shown Confidence in Carr This Offseason

Just this offseason, the Raiders could’ve gotten involved in trade talks for Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers. There haven’t been any credible reports that have linked the team to trade talks for those quarterbacks. Obviously, all three of them would be an upgrade over Carr but Las Vegas doesn’t appear all that interested.

That’s the biggest endorsement they’ve made of their quarterback yet. Jon Gruden has had plenty of chances to make a move at the position through the draft, free agency and the trade market. At this point, there’s no arguing that Gruden isn’t happy with Carr. He’s easily the best quarterback he’s had to work worth since Rich Gannon and he’s just getting better. Barring a disastrous 2021 season, Carr is likely to get a contract extension in the near future.

Any Chance Raiders Get Involved in Rodgers Trade Talks?

As of right now, it doesn’t appear that Aaron Rodgers is going to get traded and it also doesn’t appear the Raiders are interested either way. He’s arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and is coming off an MVP season. However, he’s 37-years-old and isn’t always the easiest player to deal with.

Plus, it was cost the Raiders a pretty penny to acquire him. The only reason it could be worth it for the team to trade for Rodgers is to keep him away from the Denver Broncos. Even then, it’s hard to see Las Vegas actually getting involved. Carr is a good quarterback who could be great if he takes another leap in his fourth year under Gruden. He’s a lot cheaper than Rodgers and has a much better attitude. Carr isn’t going anywhere right now.

