Raiders’ Derek Carr Makes Definitive Statement on NFL Future

Almost every offseason since Jon Gruden took over the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr has been mentioned in trade rumors. The longtime starting quarterback has been a good soldier and continues to get better, which is a big reason why the team hasn’t seriously entertained moving on from him. However, the team might never even get the chance to trade him should the opportunity arise.

Carr has been pretty blunt about the fact that he doesn’t ever want to play for a team other than the Raiders. Recently, he took it a step further.

“I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else,” Carr said following Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice. “I am a Raider for my entire life. I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life – it’s the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart I don’t need a perfect situation … to make things right.

“I’d rather go down with the ship, you know what I’m saying, if I have to.”

Carr has made a lot of money in his career. If he retired today, he’d likely be set for life. It’s admirable that he is so committed to the Raiders but his comments could put the team in a weird spot should they try to move on in the future.

Carr Explains His Mentality





In a perfect world, the Raiders won’t even have to think about moving on from Carr. If he continues to get better under Gruden, he could be in for a Pro Bowl year in 2021. With a possible contract extension looming, Carr’s commitment to the team could work in their favor.

Loyalty in the NFL isn’t as valued as it once was. Just this past offseason, we’ve seen superstar quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers consider moving on from their teams. Despite only having one winning season since joining the Raiders and not always having the best roster around him, Carr continues to value loyalty.

“I’m that old-school mentality – I’m playing for one team and that’s it,” Carr said. “Whether we’ve won enough or not, I literally give every bit of energy and effort that I can to this organization and when I sign a contract, I completely, in my mind, have to fulfill that. I committed to that. I put my name on paper.

“It’s just how I was raised. I’m from Fresno, California. Born in Fresno. My dad worked in the car business, my mom helped with substitute teaching and all different kinds of stuff at the church, so we didn’t have a whole bunch of stuff growing up, so I don’t need much.”

Carr Has More He Wants to Do With Raiders

It certainly feels like Carr has unfinished business with the Raiders. In 2016, he put together a near MVP campaign and led the team to their first playoff appearance since 2002. Unfortunately, his season was cut short when he suffered a brutal leg injury in Week 16 of that season. Carr isn’t worried about the outside noise and knows he still has things he wants to accomplish in the silver and black.

“For me, it’s more about loyalty, it’s more about being the same guy every single day,” Carr said. “My goal … was, when I got here, to give everything I have to this organization, let our fans know I’m giving it all I have and I will always continue to do that … whether the situation is great or not, that’s OK.

“People can say whatever they want. I know what I’ve put on film; I know the things I’ve been able to accomplish, and I still want more. There’s still more and I want to do it here. I don’t want to do it anywhere else.”

