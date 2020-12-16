Raiders’ Derek Carr: ‘My Patience Is Wearing Thin’

After losing three of four games, it’s looking like the Las Vegas Raiders could miss the playoffs once again. In Derek Carr‘s seven years with the team, they’ve only made it to the postseason once. He wasn’t even able to play in that game due to a broken leg. The fact that the team hasn’t made it to the playoffs isn’t all on him but he’s getting fed up.

Carr wants to play meaningful games and he’s having a very good season. However, his defense has been bad this year and that could be what keeps them out of the playoffs. He’s still aiming to get one of the last Wild Card spots despite the recent slump.

“I think the main thing is the sense of urgency that our team has right now. We understand that we could have made it easier on ourselves in the last couple weeks going on this stretch run and the fact is that we still have a chance. If that doesn’t get you excited, if that doesn’t get you going then I don’t know what will,” Carr said Tuesday.

“As I’m getting older, as I’m in my seventh year, the patience I have, I guess I have a short fuse for certain things … My patience is wearing thin and I am holding everyone to a standard that I think we’re capable of.”

Carr Not to Blame for Recent Slump

When teams are losing, the quarterback is almost always to be blamed. However, Carr doesn’t deserve a ton of criticism for the Raiders’ recent losses. No, he hasn’t been perfect but he’s been solid, outside of the loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, Carr might have the best game of his entire career. The defense faltered in the end and the Raiders lost the game. In the recent loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Carr threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. One of the interceptions came on a crazy catch by Kenny Moore and the other came on a dropped pass by Jalen Richard. In fact, Carr was graded as one of the top quarterbacks by Pro Football Focus in Week 14.

Carr Is the Raiders’ QB of the Future

If the Raiders fail to make the playoffs yet again, many will be calling for Carr’s job. While the quarterback does deserve some blame, he’s hardly the team’s problem. He hasn’t had his full offensive line for 99% of the season, he still doesn’t have a true number one wide receiver and the defense doesn’t ever seem to bail the offense out. Despite all of that, he could put up career numbers this year.

The Raiders will not likely be picking within the top 15 this year so they’re not going to have a shot at any of the top quarterbacks. Also, there won’t be anybody better than Carr on the open market. He’s getting better every year under Jon Gruden and is still young. There’s no reason to think the Raiders should move on.

