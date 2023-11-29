Ex-Raiders WR & 3-Time Pro Bowler Announces Retirement From NFL

DeSean Jackson has been out of the NFL all season and it was clear his career was nearing its end. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has officially decided to call it a career.

Jackson and the Philadelphia Eagles announced in a November 29 X post that the wide receiver has retired.

"I'll forever be an Eagle."@DeSeanJackson10, congratulations on your retirement and an amazing 15-year career.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3iXYSiYLmd — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 29, 2023

The Eagles confirmed that Jackson will be retiring as a member of the team.

“DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine. We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the ‘Miracle at the New Meadowlands.’ We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle on Sunday when he serves as our honorary captain of the game.”

In addition to his time with the Eagles, Jackson also played for the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. Eight of his seasons were in Philadelphia and that’s where he had his greatest impact so retiring as a member of the team isn’t a surprise decision. Jackson is 36.

DeSean Jackson Retires as a Record Holder

DeSean Jackson will always be remembered as one of the great deep-threat wide receivers. He is tied for the NFL record of 50-plus yards in a single season with eight. He also averaged 52.8 yards per score average during the 2009 season, which is the highest in NFL history among players with at least 10 touchdowns in a season.

Jackson’s 4.35 40-yard dash speed translated well to actual games and he remained fast throughout his career. He retires with 11,263 career receiving yards, 641 receptions and 58 touchdowns. He also won a Super Bowl ring for his time with the Rams during the 2021 season.

DeSean Jackson Explains Why He’s Retiring a Philadelphia Eagle

The Commanders (3) and Buccaneers (2) were the only other teams DeSean Jackson played more than one season for. He spent the vast majority of his career with the Eagles and there was no question he wanted to retire as a member of the team.

He gave some insight into how much Philadelphia means to him.

“Philly will always be home,” Jackson wrote in a feature for PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “That’s why I wanted to come back and retire as an Eagle. It just sits right with me. I feel like I should have never left. I always look back at my career and say, what would my career have been like if I stayed an Eagle all these years? What we had in Philly was great. It’s a part of the history. Things happen. In business, things happen. We try not to harp on the bad times; all we do is talk about the great times. Just enjoy life. That’s all you need to do.

“I can’t wait for Sunday. I’m sure the night before I’m going to be sleeping like a baby, just as if I’m playing in the game.”