Raiders Cut Ties With Former 1st-Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are revamping their offensive line this offseason and have already moved on from Jermaine Eluemunor. The team is also moving on from another offensive lineman.

The Raiders announced on April 5 that they have released offensive guard D.J. Fluker.

We have released G D.J. Fluker pic.twitter.com/BNGLkYiJMH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 5, 2024

Fluker joined the team’s practice squad last season but didn’t end up playing in any games. He was signed to a reserve/futures contract this offseason but Las Vegas is going in a different direction. Notably, Fluker was the first first-round pick general manager Tom Telesco made when he was the general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2013.

Fluker was the No. 11 pick in 2013 and was never able to live up to his draft status. Telesco cut him in 2017 and he’s bounced around the league since. The last time he played an NFL game was in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Fluker would’ve been a depth piece for the Raiders so it’s not a surprise they’re moving on. The offensive line should be quite different under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy so some of the personnel is no longer a fit.

Las Vegas Raiders Re-Sign Jordan Meredith

One offensive lineman the Raiders decided to bring back was offensive guard Jordan Meredith. The team announced the news on April 1. Meredith didn’t start a single game last season but he played in all 17.

He’s mostly a special teams player and will now be entering his third season with the team. The Raiders haven’t added any new offensive linemen this offseason and the starting guard from 2023 Greg Van Roten remains a free agent.

It remains to be seen if the Raiders plan to give Meredith a look as a starter but the fact that the team hasn’t addressed the position much in free agency could give him a chance. However, the team is likely to add a few offensive linemen in the draft.

OL Labeled as Biggest Need for Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders offensive line was solid in 2023 but not one of the best units in the NFL. Right now, the group has gotten worse with the loss of Jermaine Eluemunor and it’s unclear who will replace him at right tackle. According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, offensive line is the biggest need for the Raiders heading into the draft.

“The Raiders also would love to add a No. 1 cornerback, but the most glaring hole on the depth chart is on the right side of the offensive line,” Tafur wrote in an April 6 column. “Third-year player Thayer Munford Jr. will get a shot to replace the departed Jermaine Eluemunor at tackle (as well as getting a look at right guard, according to GM Tom Telesco), but the Raiders need to add a free agent and/or a couple of draft picks at those spots.”

It’s looking very possible that if the Raiders don’t add a quarterback in the first round of the draft, they could go after an offensive lineman. Both right guard and right tackle are huge needs. Upgrading the offensive line would only make the job easier for whoever the starting quarterback is next season.