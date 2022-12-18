Raiders Cut Young WR & Veteran TE to Make Room for Returning Stars

For the first time since Week 5, the Las Vegas Raiders appear set to finally have Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow back on the field. The two were placed on Injured Reserve prior to Week 10, which has led to a few lackluster offenses performances. Waller and Renfrow returned to practice this week but the Raiders were noncommittal on whether or not they were going to play.

Their chances of playing have gone up significantly. Las Vegas announced that Renfrow and Waller have been activated from the Reserve/Injured list.

We have activated WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller from the Reserve/Injured list: https://t.co/4WFZCZW1he pic.twitter.com/4FF5ZMFSw6 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 17, 2022

This news will put the two in line to play against the New England Patriots. It remains to be seen how much the Raiders plan to use both of them. Neither has played in at least the last five games. The Patriots have one of the best defenses in the NFL so this is a good time to get some offensive reinforcements. The Raiders’ playoff hopes are essentially over and the only way they can hope to get back into the race is to win the rest of their games. Beating the Patriots would certainly be a big step in the right direction. At the very least, the team will finally be able to see what the offense can do with Davante Adams, Waller and Renfrow on the field.

Raiders Cut DJ Turner & Jacob Hollister

Unfortunately for a couple of players on the roster, the return of Waller and Renfrow means that the Raiders had to open up two roster spots. The team also announced that wide receiver DJ Turner and tight end Jacob Hollister have been cut. Turner was filling in at slot receiver for Renfrow but hasn’t notched a single catch all season. He had a strong training camp and the Raiders gave him an active roster spot. However, he wasn’t making enough plays on the field to warrant keeping him. Las Vegas will almost certainly try to get him back on the practice squad.

Hollister was signed to the active roster following Waller’s injury. He spent the offseason with the Raiders but wasn’t retained to start the season. He knows Josh McDaniels’ offense so he was a logical replacement for Waller. Hollister only played a handful of offensive snaps so he was the clear odd man out with Waller returning. The Raiders may also try to bring him back onto the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Renfrow Discusses Last Year’s Run

The Raiders were 6-7 at this point last year before going on a four-game winning streak to end the season. The team is 5-8 now and would love to run the table down the stretch. Renfrow was a key player during the team’s run last year and he had a chance to discuss how they were able to make it happen.

“It was an awesome little run we had but we didn’t win four by trying to win four; we won four by trying to win one and then just piling up on top of each other,” Renfrow said Wednesday.

“That’s the big thing this week.”

The Raiders have a brutal schedule to end the season so a four-game winning streak will be much tougher to pull off this year.