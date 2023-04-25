Raiders Have Made Final Call on Drafting a QB in 1st-Round: Insider

At one point, the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in drafting a quarterback. They reached out to the Chicago Bears about trading for the No. 1 pick but they decided to send it to the Carolina Panthers. The team went on to sign Jimmy Garoppolo, which makes the need for a starting quarterback less pressing.

The Raiders could still be in the market for a quarterback and Garoppolo is not a long-term answer. The team will eventually bring in a young quarterback to take over for Garoppolo but it remains to be seen when that will happen. According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, Las Vegas has moved on from the idea of adding a quarterback early in this draft.

“The Raiders explored a trade up to No. 1 for [Bryce] Young earlier this offseason, but after they were unable to get that done, everything I’m hearing now points to Vegas being out on the quarterbacks,” McShay wrote.

The Raiders could still add a quarterback later in the draft but they would; be competing for Brian Hoyer to be the backup. This year’s class isn’t the strongest regarding quarterback, so it might be wise to try and fix the rest of the roster and then go after a quarterback next year.

Who Are the Raiders Targeting With the No. 7 Pick?

If the Raiders have decided against adding a quarterback, that would almost certainly mean the team will add a defensive player or an offensive lineman with the No. 7 pick. It’s looking like defense will be the play. Cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez have been common names linked to Las Vegas and those are the names that McShay is hearing the team will target.

“The belief around the NFL is Las Vegas will instead target a cornerback here, either Witherspoon or Gonzalez,” McShay wrote. “They are both top-tier prospects at the position, and it comes down to whether the Raiders prefer the physical cover skills of Witherspoon or the elite physical traits of Gonzalez (and whether either is off the board).”

The Raiders can’t go wrong with either cornerback as it is one of the biggest needs on the roster. Witherspoon and Gonzalez project to be very good players and should be ready to start in Week 1.

.@CrosbyMaxx & @based_nvte walk the red carpet ahead of #DavisGarcia and gave me a message for #RaiderNation I rolled a little bit before I spoke to them and you can hear Nate hoping the team goes with Devon Witherspoon at 7. pic.twitter.com/XBfq64BGoU — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) April 23, 2023

Raiders Could Still Be Interested in Jalen Carter

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter might be the best player in the entire draft but his stock is slipping due to some character concerns. There’s a chance that he’ll drop to when the Raiders pick at No. 7. Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported that they wouldn’t select him if he fell but there’s been conflicting information on that. McShay believes the Raiders could consider Carter at No. 7.

“While I keep hearing cornerback, this is a potential landing spot for Carter, too,” McShay wrote. “Las Vegas has a need at defensive tackle, and Carter is arguably the most talented prospect in the class.”

Carter is the biggest defensive difference-maker in the draft and would fill a huge need for the Raiders. Considering his character concerns, he would be a risk but Las Vegas has certainly done its homework. If they believe they can work with Carter, he’d be a home run pick at No. 7.