Proposed Trade Has Raiders Move up 6 Spots in Draft for Massive Haul

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to make a run at Tom Brady this offseason but there’s no guarantee the veteran quarterback to going to want to join the team. If he decides to retire or go elsewhere, the team will have some other veteran options that are uninspiring. That could lead to the Raiders targeting a quarterback with their first-round pick in the draft.

Unfortunately, the team currently holds the No. 7 pick, which likely puts them out of the running to land one of the top two prospects. If the Raiders fall in love with CJ Stroud or Bryce Young, they’ll have to trade up. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick but they have a young quarterback in Justin Fields so the position isn’t a need. If they decide to stick with Fields, that means they’ll field calls about trading their top pick. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report detailed how the Raiders might be able to get ahold of the No. 1 pick:

For all intents and purposes, The decision to move on is already made. The Raiders can turn their attention toward free agency and possibly reunite McDaniels with Tom Brady or Garoppolo, if either is interested. Maybe neither wants to play in Sin City. The possibility can’t be overlooked, and the Raiders must consider every contingency. When the Philadelphia Eagles traded up from the eighth slot to No. 2 overall and drafted Carson Wentz six years ago, general manager Howie Roseman gave up first-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in that class, as well as a future first- and second-rounder. A six-slot difference currently exists between the Bears and Raiders, who sit in the seventh hole.

Which QB Would Raiders Target With No. 1 Pick?

Getting the No. 1 pick would cost a pretty penny but it gives the Raiders the chance to get whichever player they want in the entire draft. The only way they make that move is if they have a quarterback they want. Right now, it would have to be between Young or Stroud.

Young has been the favorite to go No. 1 due to his pinpoint accuracy and playmaking ability. However, his lack of size could be a red flag for the Raiders. Head coach Josh McDaniels has almost always worked with bigger quarterbacks so he might not like the idea of moving up to draft one who is so small. Stroud has the ideal size for a quarterback at 6-foot-3 and his playing style is perfect for McDaniels. He doesn’t make a lot of plays with his feet but is capable of dropping dimes all over the fields from the pocket. It’s easy to see McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler watching Stroud’s tape against Georgia from last season and falling in love. He’d be a really strong fit with this coaching staff.

Idk if a single game has ever influenced my opinion of a player like this performance from CJ Stroud pic.twitter.com/i98AzADy4z — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 6, 2023

Raiders Could Have Alternate Path to Stroud

The Raiders would be the most likely team in the top 10 to draft Stroud with the No. 1 pick. He’s just a really good fit with McDaniels. Most other teams will likely favor Young. Teams might also fall in love with Kentucky’s Will Levis, who has been compared to Josh Allen. His traits could lead at least one team taking him over Stroud.

If another team trades with the Bears to get the No. 1 pick to take Young and the Texans decide to draft Levis, that would make the Arizona Cardinals a very interesting team to watch at No. 3. They won’t be drafting a quarterback and the Raiders would want to leapfrog the Indianapolis Colts. A trade with the Cardinals could make a lot of sense if Stroud falls to No. 3.