Drake Maye Has Message for Raiders HC Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders are doing a lot of work on quarterback prospects at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. One name who hasn’t been linked to the team too much is UNC’s Drake Maye.

He’s been considered the No. 2 quarterback prospect behind Caleb Williams but now Jayden Daniels may be overtaking that spot. If Maye started to slide in the draft, he’s a quarterback the Raiders could strongly consider. The quarterback is a big fan of head coach Antonio Pierce and gave some insight into how his meeting with the team went.

“Congratulate Coach Pierce on what a great job he did this past year,” Maye said during his March 1 press conference, via Raiders Report Mitchell Renz. “So much respect for earning the right of the guys and the nod from the program is a pretty cool experience. Yeah, it went well in there. Getting to meet some of those guys and watch some film with me – good plays and bad plays, they got it all.”

Maye seems pretty open to the idea of playing for the Raiders and Pierce if that becomes a possibility. However, it’s going to be difficult for Las Vegas to make that happen.

Drake Maye talking about his meeting with the Raiders at the NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/xBoLHEvgpJ — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) March 1, 2024

How Could Las Vegas Raiders Land Drake Maye?

It’s no secret that the Raiders will at least do a lot of work on the quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. Aidan O’Connell played well toward the end of last season but didn’t show enough to prove that he should be handed the starting job next season.

If the Raiders feel like they have to have a top quarterback this year, the New England Patriots at No. 3 makes the most sense as a trade-up option. Jared Mayo is the new head coach and the roster he has to work with is devoid of talent. They need a lot of good players.

One way to do that would be to trade down for a treasure trove of picks. The Raiders getting up to No. 3 would guarantee them a shot at Drake Maye, Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels. The team surely has to like one more than the others but can’t go wrong with one of those prospects.

Antonio Pierce Wants a Winner at QB

Antonio Pierce hasn’t been shy about the Raiders’ quarterback situation. He knows the teams need to upgrade but he wants to make sure they don’t pick the wrong guy. There’s one important aspect Pierce is looking for in his next quarterback.

“I want a guy that can lead, that wants to compete,” Pierce said during his February 28 media availability. “I want a guy that’s not afraid of a challenge because this is a big challenge that we have in front of us. We’ve got the world champs in our division again. You know what you have to deal with each and every year as long as you have Patrick Mahomes in our division. I want somebody that says: ‘You know what? I am up for that challenge.’ That’s the same way I look at it going against these three coaches in this division.”

If it’s just winning that Pierce is focused on, prospects like J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr. might be more up his alley. However, he will also likely factor in talent and there’s no denying Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are among the most talented in the draft.