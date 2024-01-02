Raiders Sign Massive Ex-Jets Rookie TE

The Las Vegas Raiders have been without rookie tight end Michael Mayer since Week 15 and it’s looking like his season could be done now that the team is eliminated from the playoffs. Though there’s only one game left in the 2023 season, the team has added more tight end depth.

According to a January 2 X post from KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are signing tight end E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad.

Jenkins is in his rookie year and first signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. He wasn’t able to stick on the roster past training camp and has been waiting for an opportunity. Jenkins is a massive target at 6-foot-7 and 243 pounds.

During his senior season at Georgia Tech, he had 17 catches for 316 yards so he’s not much of a threat in the passing game. However, his size makes him a potential impact blocker and red zone target. With the season almost over, it’s unlikely Jenkins will play in Week 18 but he could sign a Reserve/Futures contract with Las Vegas once the season is over, which would allow him to spend the offseason on a roster.

Las Vegas Raiders Offense Needs Overhaul

With so much talent on offense, it’s been difficult to understand why the Raiders haven’t been able to score points this season. The 19.1 points per game the team is scoring is fourth-worst in the NFL.

The issues on offense mostly stem from playcalling and quarterback play. Both played a large role in why Josh McDaniels was fired as head coach. Bo Hardegree replaced McDaniels as the offensive playcaller and he hasn’t done much better.

According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, the Raiders need to overhaul the offense this offseason.

“Beyond quarterback, the Raiders must also find a new offensive play caller this offseason,” Reed wrote in a January 1 column. “As interim offensive coordinator, Hardegree largely just solidified that McDaniels’ system is something the franchise desperately needs to shed. It’s static, predictable and ineffective.”

The Raiders have big-time playmakers like Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Jakobi Meyers on the offense so there’s plenty of talent to have a top unit. Whether or not the offense can be better next season will come down to who is hired as offensive coordinator and who will be under center.

Antonio Pierce Talks Aidan O’Connell

Aidan O’Connell was never supposed to start this season. Jimmy Garoppolo was signed to at least be the start for 2023 and possibly 2024. He played some of the worst football of his career and led the NFL in interceptions when he was benched.

O’Connell hasn’t fared much better and the rookie fourth-round pick isn’t likely to compete for the starting job next season. Regardless, interim head coach Antonio Pierce is a fan of what the young quarterback has done this season.

“It’s a growing process,” Pierce said during his December 31 media availability. “With any quarterback, which is the hardest position to play, we’re going to sit there and pinpoint everything. But when you look at what we’re asking him to do, I think you can say that he’s gotten better. Now, what happens in the future? I mean, that goes for all of us. We have to see and decide what happens later.”