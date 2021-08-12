Raiders Sign Ex-Rams Defensive Lineman, Cut Rookie

The Las Vegas Raiders appear incapable of adding defensive tackles this offseason. They just signed six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy, which brought the team’s number of defensive tackles to eight. The Raiders couldn’t help themselves and added a ninth.

The team announced on Wednesday the signing of Ethan Westbrooks.

We have signed DL Ethan Westbrooks. In a corresponding move, we have waived CB Shaun Crawford » https://t.co/Pov0Mt1eyo pic.twitter.com/kUwXLX6xtf — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 11, 2021

After spending five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams between 2014 and 2018, Westbrooks has had a hard time getting back in the field. In those five seasons, he played in 67 games and notched nine sacks. He has yet to play a regular-season game since leaving the Rams.

Interestingly enough, the 30-year-old lineman did spend some time with the Raiders during the 2019 season. He made it as far as the preseason but didn’t end up on the regular-season roster. Las Vegas now has a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley so perhaps he’s better at utilizing Westbrooks’ talents. That said, it’s going to be very difficult to make this roster as a defensive tackle.

Raiders Cut Shaun Crawford

In order to make room for Westbrooks on the roster, the Raiders had to cut rookie cornerback Shaun Crawford. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame earlier this offseason. He spent six years in college and battled a number of injuries.

The Raiders all of the sudden have a good-looking secondary so the opportunity for an undrafted rookie wasn’t there anymore. Crawford is also slightly small for a cornerback at 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. He’ll have to try his luck elsewhere if he hopes to play this season. Perhaps a spot on the Raiders’ practice squad is an option down the road.

Why Do Raiders Have so Many DTs?

At this point, it seems a bit overkill with how many defensive tackles the Raiders have. The team will only carry four, maybe five into the regular season. With nine competing in training camp, Las Vegas will have to make cuts. So why are the Raiders carrying so many defensive tackles?

For years, the team hasn’t gotten great production from their defensive tackles. Tommy Kelly from 2010 to 2011 was the last consistent interior pass rusher they had. He notched 14.5 sacks in those two seasons. The Raiders like what they have in their defensive ends but their job becomes a lot easier if they get some helps from the tackles.

Out of all the signings the team made this offseason, McCoy is the only proven interior pass rusher on the roster. The Raiders are adding whoever they can to see if they’ll fix the issue. It’s tough to tell right now if the problem is getting resolved but it’s promising that the team acknowledges it’s a problem and is finally attempting to fix it. With Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby set to form a strong pass-rushing duo on the ends, that should also make things easier on the interior. Saturday’s first preseason game should be pretty telling.

