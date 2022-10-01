Trade Proposal Sends Raiders TE to AFC Contender

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that is loaded with weapons. The offense struggled early on but they have the potential to be one of the best in the NFL. Surprisingly, the team’s leading receiver has been Mack Hollins through three games.

He had a great training camp but nobody could’ve foreseen him outperforming Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. Tight end Foster Moreau hasn’t been as fortunate as Hollins early on. He only has six catches for 74 yards in three games. Head coach Josh McDaniels is known for loving two tight ends sets but it hasn’t led to a big game for Moreau yet. The team paid Waller big money this offseason so he’s the tight end of the future. Moreau will be a free agent after the season ends and could get a nice contract elsewhere. The Raiders likely can’t afford to keep him past this year.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders would be better off trading Moreau instead of letting him walk in free agency:

Behind Waller, Moreau has carved out a niche as a complementary pass-catcher. He’s grabbed three receptions in each of his last two games and finished the 2021 season with 30 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns. Moreau could be gone in the offseason, however, and Las Vegas also has free-agent addition Jesper Horsted on the roster.

Bengals a Fit for Moreau?

The Raiders would prefer to keep Moreau around as he’s proven to be a capable tight end if Waller is hurt or they need another player to step up. He’s been a player the team has been high on for years but he’s yet to have a big season. However, teams will like his potential being the featured tight end once he hits free agency.

Knox sees the Cincinnati Bengals as a team that would be a good trade partner:

The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that could use a player like Moreau. They got into the win column in Week 3 against the New York Jets but haven’t gotten a huge return from free-agent tight end Hayden Hurst (11 catches, 77 yards). The Bengals also recently lost tight end Drew Sample, who underwent knee surgery.

The Bengals already have great wide receivers but haven’t solved their tight end position. Moreau played college ball at LSU with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He’d be a logical fit with some of his former teammates. It’s unclear what the Raiders could get for Moreau. They might be able to squeeze a third-round pick out of a team like the Bengals.

Moreau out Against Broncos

The Raiders would have a hard time trading Moreau right now as he isn’t fully healthy. He hurt his knee in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans and missed practice all week. That led to the team officially ruling him out for Week 4’s clash with the Denver Broncos.

CB Nate Hobbs has been removed from the injury report. WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Foster Moreau are OUT #Raiders #Broncos pic.twitter.com/c7e97zhHaP — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 30, 2022

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow also won’t be playing. In some good news, the team will be getting linebacker Denzel Perryman back and Nate Hobbs is good to go after having a concussion scare. Missing Moreau and Renfrow isn’t ideal against a stout Broncos defense. It’s time for Waller and/or Adams to have big games in Week 4.