Gardner Minshew Reveals if He Was Promised Raiders Starting QB Job

The Las Vegas Raiders have been heavily involved in quarterback rumors this offseason and the veteran they ended up signing was Gardner Minshew. The former Indianapolis Colt has only gone into a season as a starter once but that could change this year.

According to Minshew, the Raiders made it clear to him that he’s not guaranteed to be the starter next season and he’ll have to compete with Aidan O’Connell.

“It’s going to be competitive,” Minshew said during his March 14 introductory press conference. “They’re going to try to put together the best quarterback room they can. There’s no promises being made. I don’t want any guarantees, I just want a chance.”

The Raiders are paying Minshew $25 million over two seasons, which would be a healthy contract for a backup. If the team doesn’t draft a quarterback early, he’ll likely be the favorite to start. Even if the team brings in a rookie, they may feel more comfortable having Minshew take on starting duties at the beginning of the season. Though he’s never been considered a franchise quarterback, Minshew has started in 37 games and went 7-6 with the Colts last season. He’s capable of winning some games if he’s in the right system.

Is Aidan O’Connell Still in the Mix to Start?

Based on Gardner Minshew’s comments, it seems like the Raiders aren’t ruling out the idea of Aidan O’Connell starting next season. The 2023 fourth-round pick went 5-5 as a starter last season but finished the year strong. He went 3-1 in his final four starts while throwing eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

O’Connell showed enough toward the end of the season to not be completely ruled out as a starting option for Las Vegas. However, it could be good for his development to sit behind a veteran like Minshew for a year. He should be in the mix to start next season but it’s hard to imagine the team will have him play over Minshew considering his contract.

Gardner Minshew Talks Playing Final Game in Oakland

Gardner Minshew holds a place in Raiders history as he was the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the team’s final game played in Oakland, California. Minshew and the Jaguars beat the Raiders 20-16, which led to an uproar from fans who threw thrash on the field and booed players from both teams.

It’s a game Raiders players would like to forget but Minshew still holds fond memories about the moment.

“I haven’t forgot it, that’s for sure,” Minshew said. “It was one of the coolest games of my life, that last game at the Oakland Coliseum. Putting a lot of sad faces on the home fans there … it was amazing. Such passion from the fan base.

“You feel the tradition, and that’s something I am excited to be on the other side of now.”

That was several seasons ago and the Raiders are in a very different place now. Minshew believes the team is ascending right now.

“This team has a chance to be really good,” Minshew said. “I played them at the end of the year last year and felt some of that momentum and energy that was building.”