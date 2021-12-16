Recently Released Raiders DB, Former All-Pro Signs With Rival

Though the Las Vegas Raiders defense is far from elite, they finally have enough talent so that they can move on from talented players from time to time. Earlier in the season, the team signed former Green Packers All-Pro defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad. Despite his status as a veteran and past success, he only ended up playing in two games for the team.

The Raiders recently released him to make room for linebacker Will Compton. Fortunately for Clinton-Dix, his time spent in free agency wasn’t long. The Denver Broncos announced that they’ve signed the veteran defensive back to their practice squad.

We've signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix & WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad. 📰 » https://t.co/PSOh6D3Si0 pic.twitter.com/HVwmUqX3wL — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 15, 2021

This move is notable for the Raiders as they play the Broncos next Sunday. Clinton-Dix has spent almost the entire season in Las Vegas so he definitely knows the inner workings of the defense. The last time the two teams played earlier in the season, the Raiders blew Denver out with a final score of 34-24. The game wasn’t even as close as the score would indicate. The Raiders were up 31-10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Perhaps the Broncos are hoping Clinton-Dix can help them put together a better game plan.

Nate Hobbs Continues to Standout

A big reason the Raiders were able to move on from a veteran like Clinton-Dix was because of how the young defensive backs have played. Perhaps the team’s most impressive rookie has been cornerback Nate Hobbs. The fifth-round pick out of Illinois earned a starting job in Week 1 and hasn’t let it go. He’s played incredibly well in a position that is typically very difficult for first-year players to thrive in.

Though the Raiders just gave up 48 points to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Hobbs was still stout. He was Pro Football Focus‘ ninth-rated rookie in Week 14.

“Yet another week where much of the Raiders defense gets torched while Hobbs escapes unscathed. He allowed only one catch for five yards on 39 coverage snaps against the Chiefs Sunday,” PFF wrote.

There aren’t a lot of reasons for Raiders fans to be excited right now but Hobbs is certainly a major bright spot.

Hobbs Believes There’s Room for Improvement

Hobbs wasn’t a nickel corner in college but that’s where the Raiders have him playing right now. He’s been pushed to the outside on occasion but the team likes him on the inside. Considering he’s essentially playing a new position this season, his quick rise to prominence has been a big surprise.

The exciting thing is that he should continue to get better. Hobbs believes that there’s a lot of room for improvement in his game.

“Obviously, the media is gonna say I had a good year; I think I could’ve had a better year,” Hobbs said recently. “That’s the mentality you gotta have when you’re a player in this league. I feel like I gotta get better.”

Those are the kind of comments that the Raiders will love to hear. There’s a lot of uncertainty around the franchise right now but one certainty is that Hobbs will be around for a while.

