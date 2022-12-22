Raiders Sign Former Jets & Patriots Hybrid Defender, Release Vet LB

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ defense has been improving its play in recent weeks and hasn’t allowed over 20 points in each of the last three games. The New England Patriots scored 24 points last week but seven of those came on an interception returned for a touchdown. While the defense is playing better, the team is still really thin at linebacker, which could be a problem over the final three games.

The Raiders are hoping to get Divine Deablo back soon but he might not be healthy enough to return this year. In the meantime, the team decided to sign veteran linebacker Harvey Langi to the practice squad.

We have signed LB Harvey Langi to the practice squad and released LB Austin Calitro from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/aGNpBSDSmp — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 21, 2022

Langi started the season with the Patriots but eventually moved on to the Denver Broncos before they recently let him go. He’s been in the NFL since 2017 when he came in as an undrafted free agent of the Patriots. He’s bounced around the league over the years but had his best stint with the New York Jets from 2019 to 2020. He started nine games for the team at defensive end and linebacker. Langi has 60 combined tackles in 2020. He has yet to notch an NFL sack so the Raiders likely see him as a linebacker. In order to make room for him on the practice squad, the team released linebacker Austin Calitro.

Josh McDaniels Impressed With Luke Masterson

With Jayon Brown and Deablo missing much of the season with injuries, the Raiders have had to rely on a couple of undrafted rookies to play a lot of snaps at linebacker. Perhaps the most impressive has been Luke Masterson. The former Wake Forest standout started against the Patriots and had a season-high 11 combined tackles. Head coach Josh McDaniels has been impressed with what he’s seeing from Masterson.

“He works really hard. He’s a young kid, but he doesn’t prepare like a young kid,” McDaniels said Wednesday. “He’s got a maturity about him. I think he really pays attention to the veteran players that could show a player like him how to do it right, even if they’re not necessarily [in his room]. He has good guys in his room, obviously with Denzel [Perryman]. But I think he pays attention to Duron [Harmon], I think he pays attention to Maxx [Crosby] and Chandler [Jones]. I think he pays attention to guys like that, and just really approaches the week like a pro.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Masteron was the fifth-highest-graded Raiders in Week 15.

Highest-graded Raiders in Week 15 by Pro Football Focus: Maxx Crosby 78.3 (64 snaps)

Dylan Parham 77.3 (27)

Andre James 73.5 (68)

Tyler Hall 72.4 (43)

Luke Masterson 72.3 (44) — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) December 19, 2022

Raiders Defense Has Tough Test vs. Steelers

Similar to the Raiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers have put together a disappointing year after making the playoffs last season. The two teams will face off on Saturday and the Raiders’ defense should be excited about facing one of the weaker passing offenses in the NFL. However, they’ll have their hands full with running back Najee Harris. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about what he’s seen from the young running back.

“This is a very big man,” Graham said of Harris. “I mean, just on the tape, it seemed like he was bigger. I haven’t seen him in person before, so I’m looking forward to it. … It’s going to be a challenge for everybody, it’s not going to be a one-man show to tackle this guy. He has a stiff arm, he’s elusive, he has good speed, he has great vision. And it’s going to be a tough matchup.”