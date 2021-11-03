Gruesome Details Emerge From Fatal Car Crash Involving Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs is no longer a member of the Las Vegas Raiders after a car crash on Tuesday, November 2, left one 23-year-old woman dead. The wide receiver was charged with a DUI resulting in death and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to police. Ruggs appeared in court on Wednesday morning and many more details from the crash emerged.

According to Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, prosecutor Eric Bauman said that Ruggs was driving at 156 mph about two seconds before the crash and had slowed down to 127 mph when airbags deployed. The 22-year-old wide receiver had a blood-alcohol level that was twice the legal limit of 0.8 in Nevada, according to prosecutors, she said. Bauman also revealed that there was a loaded gun found in the vehicle, according to Newberg.

Here's Ruggs' mugshot provided by LV Metro PD.

Newberg also took an obstructed picture of Ruggs in which he appears to be in a neck brace. The police described his injuries as “non-life-threatening” but serious in reports issued on November 2.

Hard to see, but Ruggs is appearing with a neck brace on

A dog was also killed in the crash, per Bauman. It is unclear whose dog was killed and which vehicle it was in, if it was in either vehicle at all. Ruggs could be facing a misdemeanor penalty if charged with and convicted of killing the dog, according to Nevada law. The penalty could include two days to six months in jail, 48 to 120 hours of community service, $200 to $1,000 in fines and restitution. That would be in addition to the potential two to 20 years in prison, fines ranging from $2,000-$5,000 and three-year driver’s license suspension for the class B felony charge he’s facing from the DUI resulting in death, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Victim Identified & Ruggs’ Bail Set

With Ruggs appearing in court, he’s now eligible to be released on bail. Newberg reported that Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered a $150,000 bail, significantly less than the $1 million bail that prosecutors requested. If Ruggs is released, he will have “the highest level of electronic monitoring,” Newberg reported. Ruggs has been ordered back in court on November 10, she said.

In addition to the details released from the crash, more information has come to light. Ricardo Torres-Cortez and Rio Lacanlale of the Las Vegas Review-Journal have reported that the identity of the woman killed in the crash is that of Tina O. Tintor. Little is known of Tintor at this juncture but more details should become available as the case moves forward.

The 23-year-old woman killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been identified.

No Red Flags on Ruggs out of College

Coming out of college, nobody could’ve seen Ruggs being involved in a situation like this. He was a hard worker at Alabama and earned praise from coach Nick Saban. One of the most appealing things about him coming out of college is that he didn’t have many of the character traits that other star wide receivers have.

Doug Gottlieb of FOX Sports reached out to a director of player personnel, two general managers and three scouts to see if there were character concerns with Ruggs coming out of college.

“I asked if there were any red flags with Henry Ruggs. I’m not going to show you my text messages but all said essentially no. None of them,” Gottlieb revealed. “The only thing was that he did come from a tough upbringing and he was the kind of kid who let others hang around that he didn’t need to have hang around anymore. That said, no one could’ve seen this coming.”

