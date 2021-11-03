Raiders Announce Final Decision on WR Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs’ life was turned upside down on Tuesday when he was in a car crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. According to police, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was “impaired” at the crash scene and was eventually charged with a DUI that resulted in death. Ruggs and his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was in the car that he was driving, were taken to University Medical Center Trauma with “serious” injuries but the wide receiver was eventually booked into Clark County Detention Center, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic pointed out that Ruggs could face penalties that include two to 20 years in prison, fines ranging from $2,000-$5,000 and a three-year driver’s license suspension. Many eyes have been on the Raiders to see how they would handle this situation. Instead of waiting for the legal process to play out, the team has decided to move on from the 2020 first-round pick. The Raiders announced late on Tuesday that the team has released Ruggs.

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

This news doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the NFL would’ve likely suspended the wide receiver or put him on the commissioner’s exempt list. As talented as Ruggs is, there was almost no way the team could move forward with him considering the situation.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Is Ruggs’ Career Over?

Ruggs’ decision to drive under the influence will surely cost him in many ways. By many accounts, there were no red flags surrounding him when he was coming into the NFL. Nick Saban, who coached Ruggs at Alabama, said that he was a player with “great character.” Even the most pessimistic team couldn’t have foreseen Ruggs being involved in something like this.

The legal process will have to play out but the wide receiver’s career could be over before it really started. Donte Stallworth is a player that has been brought up in comparison to Ruggs’ situation. In 2009, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver was charged with DUI manslaughter. He was suspended for the entire 2009 season but was able to return the following season. He played in eight games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2010 and bounced around the NFL until 2013.

Ruggs could get a shot in the league again down the road but he’s going to have to deal with the legal ramifications of the crash first. As noted earlier, he could be facing serious jail time.

Can the Raiders Overcome More Adversity?

Unfortunately for the Raiders team, they must continue to play football. The team was just getting over the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden and now have to cope with the Ruggs situation. He was becoming an integral part of the offense and now he’s not coming back. There’s also a human element to all of this. Ruggs was close with many players in the locker room and now he’s no longer there.

The Raiders have shown incredible mettle by winning two games after Gruden resigned. However, this Ruggs situation is much more serious and could be more taxing on the players. Nobody would fault the players for coming out flat on Sunday against the New York Giants as this will be the team’s greatest test yet.

READ NEXT: Raiders Surprisingly Release Veteran Quarterback: Report

