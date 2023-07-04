Proposed Trade Sends Raiders’ $32 Million Star to Vikings

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in free agency this offseason, there was speculation that Hunter Renfrow could be on the move. Both Meyers and Renfrow are most effective in the slot. While the offense could figure out ways to utilize two slot receivers, they may not be keen on paying Renfrow $32 million over the next two seasons.

He’s coming off of a down year where he had 36 catches for 330 yards but is just a season removed from catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards. Last season was the first year he had less than 600 receiving yards. There are teams that could figure out ways to utilize him but it might be best for him to get a fresh start. In a July 3 column, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pegged Renfrow as one of the Raiders’ top trade candidates.

“Renfrow was limited to only 10 games last season by a concussion and caught just 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. With Meyers, Mayer Phillip Dorsett and rookie Tre Tucker joining Davante Adams as receiving targets, Las Vegas could be looking to get out of Renfrow’s contract,” Knox wrote.

“The 27-year-old is set to carry a cap hit of $13.1 in 2023, but Las Vegas could save $6.9 million in cap space this year by trading him.”

The Minnesota Vikings moved on from Adam Thielen and could use a new slot receiver. If the Vikings were willing to send Las Vegas a 2024 fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick, that could be enough to get a deal done.

Las Vegas Raiders Haven’t Received Trade Offers for Hunter Renfrow

A year ago, Hunter Renfrow likely would’ve been worth much more in a trade following a Pro Bowl season. Following a down year, he doesn’t appear to have much trade value. On June 8, The Athletic’s Tashan Reed dropped a report that suggested there isn’t any interest in a Renfrow trade around the league.

“The Raiders haven’t received any trade offers, according to a league source,” The Athletic’s Tashan Reed wrote in June. “That could obviously change between now and the trade deadline, but the sense is that nothing is imminent in terms of Renfrow being moved.”

It’ll be difficult for a potential Renfrow trade to pick up steam in the coming weeks unless the Raiders are willing to accept pennies on the dollar.

Hunter Renfrow with a FILTHY route 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h3a6T1EWNw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders Could Be Better off Keeping Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow’s trade stock is the lowest it’s been since he was a rookie. The Raiders only gave him a two-year extension last year that will expire after the 2024 season. If he wants another contract, he’s going to have to bounce back. Even if the Raiders want to trade him, it would be good for him to show that he can still make an impact during the opening weeks of the season. Teams would be more willing to trade for him if they see he can stay healthy.

Renfrow may not be in Las Vegas throughout his entire career, but he’s only 27 and should have some solid years left. There will be teams looking for wide receiver help during the season so Renfrow will be an interesting player to watch if the Raiders decide to hold onto him.